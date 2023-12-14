Amazon’s ‘Thank My Driver’ program is back

Santa isn’t the only one working hard during the holiday season. As we hurry to finish our last-minute gift shopping, there are some other heroes who deserve our thanks for their efforts during one of the busiest times of the year: delivery drivers. If you tell Alexa to “Thank my driver,” your most recent Amazon delivery driver will get a $5 bonus at no charge to you.

It’s part of Amazon’s wildly popular “Thank My Driver” program, which is now back until 2 million drivers receive stress-free thank-yous from Amazon customers.

How to thank your Amazon driver

If you want to participate, here’s what you need to do:

Using any Amazon Echo device, just say, “Alexa, thank my driver.”

Open the Alexa app on your smartphone, tap the Alexa button, and say, “Alexa, thank my driver.”

Search for “thank my driver” on Amazon on the web or in the app.

Note that you can only thank the driver of your most recent delivery, and the delivery must have been made within the last 14 days. Any delivery driver in the U.S. can be thanked and receive the $5 bonus. You can “thank” your driver multiple times, but they’ll only receive one $5 bonus per delivery.

The promotion will last until 2 million drivers receive thanks from customers. After that, the $5 bonuses will no longer be available — but you’ll still be able to send your appreciation, which Amazon will share with drivers.

