BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the weather gets cooler and winter draws nearer, families are once again urged to get up-to-date on vaccinations.

News 4 at 4 was joined by Dr. Stephen Turkovich, the Chief Medical Officer at Oishei Children’s Hospital to talk about the importance of getting kids vaccinated for the flu and COVID-19.

You can watch the full interview above.