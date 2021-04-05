Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Cuomo Under Fire
Crime
National
News 4 Investigates
Around New York
Call 4 Action
Wake Up
Child Victims Act
What’s Trending
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Top Stories
Police chief: Fired cop broke policy in pinning Floyd
Eating our lunch: Biden points to China in development push
Baylor beatdown: Bears win title, hang 86-70 loss on Gonzaga
Eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines expands to 16+ Tuesday
Video
4 Warn Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Closings 4 You
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Tower Cam
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
NFL Draft
UB Bulls
College Sports
High School Sports
Buffalo Bisons
Jerry Sullivan
Chase for the Championship
Olympics
Community
Contests
Remarkable Women
Shop Small 716
Coats 4 Kids
Events Calendar
Mel’s Mutts
Make-A-Wish
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Found It On 4
Report It!
About Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Email Newsletter
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Vitamins
The best elderberry gummy
Tweets by News 4 Buffalo
Trending Stories
NYS Trooper Joseph Gallagher escorted home to Buffalo
Video
Niagara Falls Police seize guns, ammunition, cocaine from 78th Street residence during search warrant
Video
Watch News 4 Now
533 million Facebook users were hacked. Here’s how to find out if you were one of them
The Bible’s Antichrist: Real person or symbolic?
Video
Jerry Sullivan: The 10 best basketball games I’ve ever covered
Suing on social media: What you need to know before you post
IRS identity check: Why more tax payers’ refunds are on hold
Video
Solar-powered Buffalo Heritage Carousel nears completion as restored historic horses are installed Monday
Video
40,000 children have lost a parent to COVID-19 in the U.S., study finds