Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Cuomo Under Fire
Crime
National
News 4 Investigates
Around New York
Call 4 Action
Destination NY
Wake Up
4 the Web Exclusive
What’s Trending
Buffalo’s Best
Women Leading WNY
Jerry Sullivan
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Mental Health Awareness
Top Stories
Florida woman discovers nearly $1 billion in her bank account
Video
Report: Buffalo ranks #4 in best cities for newlyweds
Newborn’s face cut during emergency C-section, requires 13 stitches
Video
It’s here — the best deals of Prime Day 2021
4 Warn Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Closings 4 You
Current WNY Temperatures
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Tower Cam
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
NFL Draft
UB Bulls
College Sports
High School Sports
Buffalo Bisons & Blue Jays
Jerry Sullivan
Olympics
Golf Pass WNY
Community
Get vaccinated in WNY
Contests
Shop Small 716
Jobs 4 Buffalo
Coats 4 Kids
Events Calendar
Mel’s Mutts
Make-A-Wish
4-Mented in WNY
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Found It On 4
Report It!
Wake Up! Birthdays
News 4 on Instagram 📸
About Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Email Newsletter
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Candles
The best flameless candles
Tweets by News 4 Buffalo
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
4 Warn Weather
Watch News 4 Now
Canadian official says 75 percent vaccination rate needed to reopen border
Video
Motorcyclist suffers multiple injuries in City of Tonawanda crash
Video
It’s here — the best deals of Prime Day 2021
Finger Lakes family fights caterpillar infestation
Video
Democratic candidates for Erie County Sheriff make final case to voters ahead of primary
Video
Sunny skies for Thunder on the Buffalo Waterfront
Video
Santora’s closes Transit Rd. location only due to early morning fire
Video
Erie County rescinding vaccination requirement to attend Bills games, stadium events
Video