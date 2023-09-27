Move over ‘Coastal Grandma’—‘Grandpa Chic’ is in

In home decor, the style as of late has been embracing our inner senior citizen. But the “Coastal Grandma” style that’s been everywhere for the past year is officially out, and there’s a new elder-inspired trend ready to take its place: “Grandpa Chic.”

It’s a more masculine spin on recent trends that evokes a sense of warmth, comfort and history. Think rich tones like burgundy, olive green and tobacco brown paired with traditional and natural materials like dark woods, plaid textiles and leather. Oh, and don’t forget vintage items. They fit right into the “Grandpa Chic” aesthetic, naturally.

Get all your ‘Grandpa Chic’ must-haves on Etsy

If you’re looking for some “Grandpa Chic” pieces to add to your home, Etsy is the place to go. These selections lend just the right rustic touch.

WrenBirdLane Plaid Dog Bed Cover

Plaids are huge in the “Grandpa Chic” aesthetic, so if you have a furry friend, this dog bed cover is a great way to bring a little bit of this look into your home. Made from soft-yet-sturdy drapery fabric, these covers are durable and washable. They come in two colors with sizes ranging from extra small to extra large.

disirlab Green and Red Tartan Print Pillow

These tartan throw pillows come in two sizes and make the perfect colorful yet still neutral accent to dress up your couch or an accent chair. The dark olive and navy tones bring depth to any space. The covers are removable and washable.

BrickwallsBarricades 2-Pcs Luxury Leather Placemats Set Round

For a unique, Grandpa-inspired look for your holiday table, these leather placemats are a must-have. They’re available in black and brown and made of quality raw leather. They’re sure to get your entire holiday table talking.

wearebreadandjam Personalized Christmas Bauble

This personalized ornament is available in three wood finishes: ebony, mahogany and Lindenwood. All three fit the “Grandpa Chic” aesthetic with dark wood tones and natural grain. The ornaments can be personalized with the recipient’s initials, and they open to reveal a small gift, a letter or a collection of hopes and wishes.

JUDATLV Leather and Brass Black Dreidel

This unique dreidel is made from black leather and brass for a modern yet timeless look that perfectly fits the “Grandpa Chic” aesthetic. It’s handmade in Israel and comes packed in a beautiful gift box for easy giving this holiday season.

martinapalacios Terracotta Mug

This handmade ceramic mug is rustic and simple, ideal for the masculine vibe of a “Grandpa Chic” home. It’s lightweight, easy to hold, and has a capacity for 10 ounces of coffee, tea or whatever other beverage suits your fancy.

BrickwallsBarricades Luxury Genuine Leather Holiday Stocking

This leather Christmas stocking is handmade and will look spiffy hanging from your mantle in front of a roaring fire this holiday season. Made from European cow leather tanned in the Netherlands, it’s a truly unique gift.

AvadirAndCo Custom Engraved Marble Wood Coasters

With mixed wood and dark marble, these coasters embody the “Grandpa Chic” style. Get them engraved to make a one-of-a-kind gift this holiday season.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews.

