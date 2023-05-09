Freshen up your yard with these fun, colorful patio and garden items

Spring is the right time to give your outdoor space a makeover. If you’re a fan of TV personality Ree Drummond, better known as the Pioneer Woman, her new outdoor collection is the perfect place to look for inspiration.

The line showcases bright colors, bold patterns and whimsical artwork that celebrate the country charm the Pioneer Woman is known for. Whether it’s a fabulous outdoor rug, comfy cushions for your patio chairs or a colorful planter for the garden, the Pioneer Woman outdoor collection has plenty of items to liven up your yard for spring.

Who is the Pioneer Woman?

Ree Drummond is best known for her Food Network program, “The Pioneer Woman,” where she shares recipes and entertaining tips. She has a blog of the same name and has authored cookbooks and children’s books. In addition, she has appeared on other TV shows, such as “Good Morning America” and “The View,” and penned articles for publications like People and Ladies’ Home Journal.

In 2015, Drummond introduced a product line focusing on home items, including cookware, appliances and cutlery. Her new outdoor collection is full of products to make your yard, patio, deck or balcony more welcoming. It features patio furniture, outdoor rugs, stoneware planters, birdhouses, gardening tools and more.

Best products from The Pioneer Woman’s outdoor collection

The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-Piece Cast Aluminum Garden Bistro Set

This brightly colored bistro set can fit on even the smallest patio, balcony or deck, providing a cozy spot for intimate outdoor dining. The table and chairs have a durable cast aluminum frame and a traditional lattice pattern detail. The chairs have ergonomic backrests for greater comfort.

The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo Outdoor Rug

This floral print outdoor rug is a beautiful finishing touch to any outdoor seating area. It has a bright color palette with shades of pink, orange, yellow and turquoise and is made of a durable polyester blend that can hold up to the elements. You can choose from a 5 by 7-foot or 7 by 10-foot size.

The Pioneer Woman Watering Can Outdoor Rectangular Pillow

Add country charm to an outdoor sofa or chair on your patio or deck with this outdoor pillow. Its vintage-inspired design has a tasseled edge and whimsical artwork with a watering can, flower and bird. Best of all, the fabric is fade- and water-resistant, so it will hold up well in all weather.

The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo Ceramic Top Plant Stand

With a durable, weather-resistant iron frame and a decorative tile top with a folk pattern, this plant stand is an eye-catching way to show off your favorite houseplants. It has a collapsible design that makes it easy to store and move around your yard. You can easily wipe it clean and even use it indoors in colder weather.

The Pioneer Woman Folk Geo Decorative Glass Top-Fill Hummingbird Feeder

This charming hummingbird feeder can attract hummingbirds and add a decorative element to your garden. It has a wide opening that makes it easy to fill and removable parts for more thorough cleaning. If you want to increase the hummingbird traffic in your yard, the hanging ring lets you connect multiple feeders quickly and easily.

The Pioneer Woman Blue Wood Raised Garden Bed

Grow your favorite flowers, fruits or veggies in this rustic, raised garden planter. It’s made of solid wood and has three drain holes at the bottom to keep your plants’ roots from getting too wet. You can even keep all your gardening tools on the convenient bottom shelf.

The Pioneer Woman Multicolor Floral Patchwork Outdoor Seat Pad Pack

Make your outdoor chairs more colorful and comfortable with these plush seat pads. They work well for most standard patio and folding chairs and have ties to keep them securely fastened. Thanks to the durable polyester fabric, they’re sun-, dirt- and water-resistant to hold up to the elements.

The Pioneer Woman Fresh Floral Heart Bluebird House

This adorable birdhouse gives the feathered friends visiting your garden a comfortable place to rest. It has a colorful floral heart design to attract birds and air vents in the roof and base to keep them healthy. You can clean it easily with the latching clean-out door that still effectively keeps predators out.

The Pioneer Woman Embossed Daisy Planter

Add a pop of color to your porch or patio with this durable, hand-painted planter. The stoneware features a weather-resistant glaze that makes it suitable for outdoor use. The embossed design helps it stand out and adds an elegant look to your favorite plants.

The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral 3-Wick Outdoor Citronella Candle

This beautiful candle not only adds color and whimsy to your patio, it can help keep mosquitoes and other pests at bay. It offers a comforting citrus scent that repels insects and has a floral design and decorative scalloped edge. The three-wick design allows for longer burn times.

Image Credit: Walmart/The Pioneer Woman

