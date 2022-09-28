Many modern homes have at least one outlet that is controlled by a light switch. Ensure that you plug your lamp into that outlet for easy access.

Which tree floor lamp is best?

A tree floor lamp is an excellent consideration if you need a lot of light in your room or simply want to add an elegant statement piece to your space. The best ones have a sturdy base and a versatile design that fits your decor as it evolves through the seasons.

If you need a floor lamp for your space, the Torondo Gold Tree Floor Lamp is an excellent choice. It comes with all the features of a high-quality floor lamp, plus its lights are dimmable.

What to know before you buy a tree floor lamp

What is a tree floor lamp?

While a tree floor lamp can look like an actual tree, that is not a requisite for a lamp fitting into this category. These floor lamps typically have three lights hanging from the top and boast various silhouettes. At a minimum, they have two lights, as any less would make it a simple floor lamp.

Additionally, they usually stand between 5 and 6 feet tall and are supported by a heavy round or square base at the bottom.

Parts of a tree floor lamp

While lamps come with many parts, here are five common terms you will come across in your search with descriptions of each.

Shade: The covering for the light bulb, the shade is usually constructed with fabric or cloth-like material.

This is the part that gives a lamp its height. It screws into the base and holds the lights or arms.

This is the part that gives a lamp its height. It screws into the base and holds the lights or arms. Arm : This part branches out from the pole and supports the light.

: This part branches out from the pole and supports the light. Break: Not every lamp will have this, but these are typically found at pole joints for added support.

Not every lamp will have this, but these are typically found at pole joints for added support. Base: This is the bottom part of the lamp that holds the pole and gives the lamp stability.

Tree floor lamp styles

The lamp style you choose can significantly impact the look and feel of your room. While tree floor lamps are a style all their own, they also come in various silhouettes. Here are five common ones.

Arc : A lamp that naturally looks like a tree as each arm supporting a shade arcs out like a branch.

: A lamp that naturally looks like a tree as each arm supporting a shade arcs out like a branch. Classic: This lamp has a traditional silhouette: a base and pole with shades at the top.

This lamp has a traditional silhouette: a base and pole with shades at the top. Industrial: Typically made of metal painted in black or rust, it is a bare-bones lamp that resembles piping.

Typically made of metal painted in black or rust, it is a bare-bones lamp that resembles piping. Swing or extended arm: This lamp style has “arms” that extend from the pole and hold lights.

This lamp style has “arms” that extend from the pole and hold lights. Torchiere: A lamp with torch-shaped fixtures at the top that point the light toward the ceiling for ambient lighting.

What to look for in a quality tree floor lamp

Dimmable

Since not every evening calls for bright light or a dimmed one, having the ability to choose your tree floor lamp’s intensity can elevate your space. Dimmable lights typically have a dimmer fixed to the pole, but some come with a remote control.

Included bulbs

While light bulbs are not usually a significant investment, buying multiple bulbs can add up. Therefore, it is always an excellent bonus to find a lamp that comes with the bulbs included. That way, you can put it to work right after you assemble it.

Sturdy base

Aside from a flickering or humming bulb, few lamp issues are worse than one with a weak base that cannot hold the lamp upright or easily tumbles over. Ensure that you get one with a heavy base so it adds stability to the lamp.

How much you can expect to spend on a tree floor lamp

While designer lamps can cost thousands of dollars, you can get a high-quality floor lamp for $60-$100, depending on your desired features and design.

Tree floor lamp FAQ

How can you use your new lamp to change your space’s ambiance?

A. If you want to add a bit of romance, mellow vibes or levity to your space, consider colored bulbs. You can use them year-round or for events and holidays because they are affordable and easily changeable.

What if the lamp you want does not come with a dimmer and you want one?

A. Dimmable light bulbs are widely available, and the best part is that you can program your smartphone to control them.

What’s the best tree floor lamp to buy?

Top tree floor lamp

Torondo Gold Tree Floor Lamp

What you need to know: Its modern gold design with extended arms can upgrade any space.

What you’ll love: This 68-inch lamp has a sturdy metal base that is 9.8 inches in diameter, and it comes with three E26 lights that are dimmable. The lamp is easy to assemble, and the shades have an elegant but lightweight cage design. It also comes with a three-year warranty.

What you should consider: This lamp only comes in two colors: gold and black.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tree floor lamp for the money

WOXXX Industrial Black Tree Floor Lamp

What you need to know: This durable lamp fits in with a variety of decors.

What you’ll love: This matte black industrial lamp has three net metal shades that cover all E26 socket type A bulbs. It has a sturdy round base that measures 10.23 inches in diameter, and it is 66 inches tall. Additionally, the three metal shades are evenly dispersed around the pole.

What you should consider: The light is not dimmable, and the bulbs are not included with this lamp.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEONLITE Industrial Tree Standing Lamp

What you need to know: This black modern industrial light with hanging bulbs is incredibly chic.

What you’ll love: This lamp is 65.75 inches tall and has an easy-to-assemble stand that attaches to a sturdy 10.24-inch base. It comes with three amber glass shades and three E26 vintage bulbs for soft ambient lighting. It also comes with a two-year warranty.

What you should consider: The glass shades might be a little too fragile for some homes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

