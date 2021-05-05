Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Cuomo Under Fire
Crime
National
News 4 Investigates
Around New York
Call 4 Action
Wake Up
Child Victims Act
What’s Trending
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Jerry Sullivan
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Mental Health Awareness
Top Stories
US Justice Department worried about Arizona Senate recount
How to get a $50 discount on your broadband bill
Disney Releases Rainbow Collection For Pride Month
Paramount Pictures in town, shooting unknown movie in Buffalo
4 Warn Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Closings 4 You
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Tower Cam
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
NFL Draft
UB Bulls
College Sports
High School Sports
Buffalo Bisons & Blue Jays
Jerry Sullivan
Olympics
Golf Pass WNY
Community
Get vaccinated in WNY
Contests
Shop Small 716
Coats 4 Kids
Events Calendar
Mel’s Mutts
Make-A-Wish
4-Mented in WNY
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Found It On 4
Report It!
Wake Up! Birthdays
About Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Email Newsletter
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Sewing & Craft Supplies
The best Brother sewing machine
What is a Cricut machine?
Tweets by News 4 Buffalo
Trending Stories
Watch News 4 Now
Florida principal under investigation after paddling child
Video
Hamburg waitress indicted for allegedly stealing estimated $50K in lotto tickets from restaurant
Blue Jays returning to Buffalo in June; tickets go on sale May 13
Video
Despite federal exemption on unemployment benefits, some jobless might owe taxes to IRS and NY
Video
North Tonawanda man arrested for DWI in a Niagara Falls work zone
Video
Wegmans has no plans to bring back hot food bars, says spokesperson
Video
Ghost kitchen trend expands a small Fredonia restaurant’s outreach
Video
How to get a $50 discount on your broadband bill
Cuomo: Major reopening of New York State on May 19
Video