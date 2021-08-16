Some coffee tables are prone to damage from moisture. To help prevent this, consider spreading out some coasters for your guests to place their drinks.

The best coffee table for your household

A coffee table is a vital piece of furniture that ties the whole living room together. However, to do this, it needs to work well with your available space and the decor you are trying to cultivate. This means buying one that is just the right size and style for your home.

Choosing the right coffee table may be easy for those with a keen eye for design, but others may struggle with this. If you fall into this former group, you may want to consider a model that is a blend of different styles, such as the Emerald Home Chandler Coffee Table. This one mixes rustic, industrial and mid-century modern design elements, so it matches well in various homes.

What to know before you buy a coffee table

What style do you like?

Coffee tables are just as much decor as functional items, so it is essential to choose one that matches the style you are trying to cultivate in your home. Thankfully, they come in nearly any look imaginable, so this shouldn’t be too difficult. Following are some common coffee table styles, but this is by no means an exhaustive list.

Modern or contemporary coffee tables usually have sleek, streamlined designs without any elaborate details. They may feature geometric elements or patterns, tend to produce a somewhat formal ambiance and use nearly any material.

usually have sleek, streamlined designs without any elaborate details. They may feature geometric elements or patterns, tend to produce a somewhat formal ambiance and use nearly any material. Rustic coffee tables will often have an aged or weathered appearance and nearly always have some wood elements. They tend to look casual and often have prominent hardware made from wrought iron or other dark-colored metal.

will often have an aged or weathered appearance and nearly always have some wood elements. They tend to look casual and often have prominent hardware made from wrought iron or other dark-colored metal. Coastal coffee tables tend to be crafted from light-colored wood or feature jute, rattan or seagrass elements. They are also generally casual in appearance.

tend to be crafted from light-colored wood or feature jute, rattan or seagrass elements. They are also generally casual in appearance. Industrial coffee tables usually have hard lines, an edgy aesthetic and strong metal elements. The mix of materials and design features in industrial coffee tables allows them to blend in well with various decor themes. However, their striking appearance means they tend to stand out as a focal point.

Spacing

After determining what style of coffee table you want, the next thing to consider is how particular models will fit in your home. You need to consider both the size and shape of any coffee table you are thinking about purchasing.

Most interior designers recommend that your coffee table be roughly two-thirds the length of your couch. Of course, this also depends on how much space you have in the room and the shape of your coffee table. If you opt for a circular or square coffee table, choosing one that is two-thirds the length of the couch could easily be too big and look like it takes up too much of the room.

As a general guideline, rectangular and oval coffee tables pair well with standard straight couches, and square and circular coffee tables pair best with L-shaped couches.

Features to look for in a quality coffee table

Materials

Coffee tables can use various materials, but wood, glass and metal are the most common. Many people opt for wood because it is durable and comes in a variety of finishes. Depending on the design, it can blend in nicely into a variety of different decor themes too. The biggest downside to wood is that it is prone to denting and scratches.

If you are worried about a wooden table getting scratched up in your home, you may want to consider glass instead. Glass coffee tables are tempered, making them very strong and easy to wipe clean. Plus, you won’t have to worry about them potentially absorbing the condensation dripping off a beverage. However, due to the transparent nature of glass, anything you keep on the lower shelf will be on full display at all times.

Metal is most often used in a coffee table’s frame or decorative hardware rather than as the tabletop. It is often blended with glass or wood and is a highly durable material.

Storage

Coffee tables may be basic platforms on top of four legs, or they can incorporate storage space for your entertainment center remotes and other items. Common types of storage built into coffee tables include drawers or open shelves below the main table. There are also some that feature closed cabinets or even dedicated holders for magazines or books.

A hinged top is another popular type of storage found in coffee tables. In these, the table platform lifts to reveal a hidden compartment.

Choosing a model with some form of built-in storage helps keep your living room looking clutter-free, especially for those whose homes are limited in storage space or whose draws and cabinets are full of other items.

Lift-top

Similar to coffee tables with a hinged top, models with a lift-top have a table platform that lifts. However, rather than being hinged on one side, the entire platform raises to use as a table for eating or performing other activities. Usually, these will also have the same storage space hidden beneath the tabletop as hinged models.

How much you can expect to spend on a coffee table

Like most other furniture pieces, coffee tables run the gamut from very affordable options up to fancy, high-end models from designer names that can cost well into the thousands. Most people can expect to find a quality coffee table that fits their needs from $75-$250, though if you want something made from solid wood or premium materials, you may have to pay more than that.

Coffee table FAQ

How much weight can a coffee table support?

A. Every coffee table is different, so there is no definitive answer as to how much weight a coffee table can support. Certain materials, such as wood or metal, will support more weight than glass, so keep this in mind if you want a table that can support a lot of weight. The weight capacity should be included in the product manual. You can sometimes find it in the product listing too.

How much space should there be between my couch and coffee table?

A. There should be enough space between your couch and your coffee table that you can comfortably walk around it. For most people, this is somewhere between 14 and 18 inches. This is close enough that you should be able to place a drink down or grab the remote easily, but far enough that it won’t be in the way when getting up from the couch.

What is the best coffee table to buy?

Top coffee table

Emerald Home Chandler Coffee Table

What you need to know: With mid-century modern, industrial and rustic design elements, the Emerald Home Chandler coffee table fits in well with various decor themes.

What you’ll love: It comes in more colors than most other tables and has a solid construction that makes it feel very stable.

What you should consider: The finish tends to scratch easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top coffee table for the money

Monarch Specialties Modern Coffee Table

What you need to know: Though it isn’t the most durable option, the Monarch Specialities Modern coffee table has an attractive design and a good price.

What you’ll love: It has clean lines for a somewhat minimalist look, and you can buy it as a set with a matching end table.

What you should consider: Many units seem to get damaged during shipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Sauder Carson Forge Lift-Top Coffee Table

What you need to know: A sturdy and versatile table with a rusting appeal, this model is ideal for those cultivating country-chic decor.

What you’ll love: It features a lift-top and several storage areas, making it a highly functional option.

What you should consider: Assembling it can be tricky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

