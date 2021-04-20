Are Roombas a good choice for homes with carpet?

Roombas are incredibly convenient to have around the house to cut down on cleaning time. If your floors are mostly carpet, you might be wondering if it’s a good idea to buy a Roomba and, if so, which kind. There are many models to choose from, ranging in price and features.

You may also have other questions about purchasing a Roomba, like whether it can replace your regular vacuum and if it works on carpet. We’ll give you expert advice about selecting a specialty vacuum with the features that matter to you.

Roomba basics

Roombas are robot vacuums that handle messes on auto-pilot. They are programmed to vacuum from room to room as you enjoy your day. A Roomba moves on its own, making it a cleaning product you can set up and then forget about it for a while.

These appliances are designed to operate on a schedule — when and where you want them to. The older models are more affordable but don’t have as many extra features. The newest models can handle vacuuming pet hair with ease. One model has much more suction power and is specifically suitable for carpeted areas.

Does a Roomba work on carpet?

Roombas are ideal for hardwood and carpet. You can be confident that they’ll handle everyday messes in your home on any surface. However, some models are better than others for carpet; we’ll discuss the top five.

We picked these five vacuums based on price, quality and the ability to clean on carpeted floors. All of the models offer something unique that makes them worth considering.

Ordinary vacuums can be noisy and make it impossible to get anything done while they’re on. However, Roomba is a quieter option. You may still hear some noise, but not what you would with a regular vacuum.

Are Roombas better than traditional vacuums?

Roombas are excellent for everyday messes and keeping floors tidy. It will pick up crumbs and dirt, so you don’t have to think about getting out a larger vacuum or mopping constantly. However, it may be better to use a traditional vacuum for deep cleans; Roombas cannot wholly replace standing vacuums quite yet.

Pricing

Are Roombas expensive? Roombas range from $100-$1,000. However, keep in mind it also saves you time.

Best Roombas for carpet

We have called out several of the best Roomba options for you. All of these will work in homes with carpet. Beyond that, they each have unique capabilities that may appeal to you depending on your lifestyle.

iRobot Roomba 675

The Roomba 675 is a very affordable vacuum if you don’t want to spend a lot but would like to try it out. It starts at less than $250. It has sensors for dirt and obstacles and will recharge itself. It’s one of the cheapest options that still cleans carpets and hard surfaces.

iRobot Roomba i3+

Roomba i3+ is a moderate option starting at about $550. It empties itself, and it is ideal for carpets and hard flooring. This vacuum will also stay away from places where it might get stuck, saving you from having to rescue it from a corner. It has 10 times the suctioning strength of the 600 series.

iRobot Roomba i7

The Roomba i7 model comes in at about $600. It has 10 times the suction power of the 600 series models but does not come with a self-emptying component. It creates a Smart Map of your home layout for a more effective clean. With brushes that resist tangling, it is also ideal for homes with pets.

iRobot Roomba i7+

The upgraded version of the i7; this vacuum is relatively affordable at $800. The i7+ also has tangle-resistant brushes that help with cleaning up pet hair. It works on hardwood flooring and carpets.

iRobot Roomba s9+

The s9+ is a newer Roomba model. It features an anti-allergen system and focuses extensively on deeper carpet cleaning. These Roombas empty themselves and have a unique feature: 40 times more suction capability than the 600 series models. The s9+ model is quite expensive, costing over $1,000.

What is the best Roomba for carpets?

Overall, the iRobot Roomba s9+ is the very best for carpets with its superior cleaning technology. The most advanced, this Roomba can vacuum corners better than the other models and has many of the Roombas’ most remarkable attributes. It is also the most expensive option.

Which Roomba is right for you?

If you want something that will clean carpets well but is more affordable, the iRobot Roomba i7+ is a close second and costs a couple hundred less. However, every model on this list can clean both carpets and hard floors.

The cheapest option that will still clean well on any flooring is the iRobot Roomba 675. At a fraction of the newer models’ prices, it will still vacuum well and save you hundreds of dollars.

Alex Loredo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.