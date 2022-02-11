Best linen curtain panels

Which linen curtain panel is best?

If you want some curtains to add a bit of privacy to your home but don’t also want to block out natural light, linen curtains are the way to go. Most are sheer enough to let the sun in, yet still effective at blocking the view of passersby. There are also blackout-style linen curtains for those looking to darken their bedroom.

Buying curtains shouldn’t be a rushed purchase. You’ll need to decide on the right style for your home, as well as the width of the panels and the length. While there is no one perfect linen curtain panel for every home, the Archaeo Slub Textured Linen Curtain Panel stands out as a top choice for those who want that iconic airy aesthetic linen curtains offer without darkening their home. For those who don’t want to allow the sunshine in, there is the Elrene Navara Medallion Print Linen Blackout Curtain.

What to know before you buy a linen curtain panel

Measuring for curtains

If you want your curtains to look great, they need to be the proper size for your home and windows. You also need to decide in advance where you want to mount your curtains, how close to the ground you want them to fall and how far past the sides of each window you want them to extend. Once you have made all of these decisions, you can then measure the length and width of your windows. If you have decided to mount your curtain rod close to the ceiling, then you’ll need to measure the distance from the floor to the ceiling too.

Where to mount a curtain rod

You can either mount your curtains 3 to 6 inches above your window or, if you want to create a more dramatic look, a couple of inches below your ceiling. Mounting in the latter location also helps to make your ceiling look taller.

If you install your curtain rod close to the ceiling, then your curtains should drape either to the floor or end a couple of inches above the floor. If you mount your curtain rod 3 to 6 inches above the window, then your curtains can end either near the floor or a little bit below your window as per your preference.

Where to use linen curtains

Different kinds of curtains work best in different rooms. For example, polyester curtains are ideal for bedrooms and living rooms because they are durable, easy to care for and can block a lot of light. However, you should avoid installing them in kitchens because they are highly flammable, prone to absorbing odors and limit ventilation.

Linen curtains are sheer, so they don’t completely block the light. This makes them ideal for kitchens, dining rooms, living rooms and other places where you may want to provide some privacy while still letting in natural light. They will also allow a breeze to flow through, helping to keep the air in your home feeling fresher.

Features to look for in a quality linen curtain panel

Size

When purchasing curtains, it is essential to pay attention to both the width and height of the panels. You can find curtains that range from 18 to 120 inches wide and anywhere from 15 to 120 inches long. There are even some select options as much as 240 inches long for use with vaulted ceilings.

Headings

Curtains are available with several heading types, each affecting how the curtains drape and their overall aesthetic. Grommet headings have metal grommets sewn directly into the material. They offer a contemporary style and are one of the most popular options because they are durable and slide easily along rods. Pocket tops forgo the use of any hardware and instead have pockets created by folding the fabric over and sewing it back to itself. These offer a casual look and are best for sheer, lightweight fabrics.

Tab tops use loops of fabric rather than grommets. These don’t slide as easily across the rod as curtains with grommets, but they create a shabby chic look that is very popular. They also show off more of the rod.

These are just a few of the most popular curtain headings, but there are several more to choose from, including pinch pleat, inverted box pleat, pencil pleat wrapped tabs and flat panel.

Number of panels

Pay close attention to the number of panels included in a curtain purchase. Many are priced as a single panel, which means you will likely need to buy at least two for most windows. It is generally recommended to use panels in pairs too. This means if you have a long 120-inch window and you are using 52-inch wide panels, you should use four of them rather than three.

Care

Like any other fabric in your home, curtains need periodic cleaning to not build up with odors or excessive dust. For the easiest care, look for linen curtains that are machine washable.

How much can you expect to spend on a linen curtain panel

Linen curtain panels can cost anywhere from $25-$300 depending on the size, thickness of the material and quality.

Linen curtain panel FAQ

Are there blackout linen curtain panels?

A. Yes, there are blackout linen curtain panels available. These can be a good choice for a bedroom where you want the aesthetic of linen but still want the ability to block out light.

How often should I clean my linen curtains?

A. It is generally recommended to clean your linen curtains once every six months. This helps to ensure they don’t build up with dust or unpleasant odors. If you have allergies or asthma, you may want to clean your curtains once every three months.

What is the best linen curtain panel to buy?

Top linen curtain panel

Archaeo Slub Textured Linen Curtain Panel

What you need to know: This sheer panel comes in several colors and offers that iconic airy aesthetic most people want from linen curtains.

What you’ll love: The linen blend fabric allows just the right amount of natural light in, while still providing that sense of privacy people want in their homes. They can be machine washed and tumbled dry on low for easy care.

What you should consider: The colors aren’t true to the photos.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top linen curtain panel for the money

H.VERSAILTEX Woven Linen Blend Curtains

What you need to know: If you are looking for an extremely lightweight linen curtain that billows in the breeze for a low price, these panels are the way to go.

What you’ll love: They come in more lengths than many other options, so you should have no trouble finding panels perfectly suited to your installation preference. Plus, they come in a pack of two for the same price or less than many other single panels.

What you should consider: Some may not like how thin and sheer the fabric is.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Elrene Navara Medallion Print Linen Blackout Curtain

What you need to know: Though these curtains only have a small percentage of linen, they still boast the coveted look and combine that with the durability of polyester.

What you’ll love: They block out nearly all light, making them ideal for bedrooms. Plus, the eye-catching print makes a bold statement.

What you should consider: Some buyers have received panels that don’t perfectly match in color when ordering multiples.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

