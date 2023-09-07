Get a free fall drink every Thursday in September

Fall is officially here, and Starbucks thinks that’s worth celebrating. For the entire month of September, the coffee chain is offering buy-one, get-one-free deals on its fall beverage lineup on Thursday afternoons, the perfect time to grab a friend (or someone special) and go for a coffee date.

Ready to get a Pumpkin Spice Latte and a second drink for free? Here’s everything you need to know about “ThursYays” at Starbucks this month.

How long does the deal last?

ThursYays deals start today and last all month long, which means your last chance to redeem this deal will be Sept. 28. Here’s the list of the exact dates you can get BOGO drinks at Starbucks:

Sept. 7.

Sept. 14.

Sept. 21.

Sept. 28.

Another important thing to note is that the deal is only in effect after 12 p.m. local time, so unfortunately, no BOGO on your morning brew.

Which drinks are included?

Starbucks is offering its ThursYays BOGO deal on its full lineup of fall beverages, which includes:

Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato.

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte.

Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso.

Chai Tea Latte .

Caramel Apple Spice

You can get your drink in any size and any style, including hot, iced or blended. You can’t, however, get the deal by modifying non-fall drinks to add fall flavors or cold foams.

How do you access the deal?

If you have the Starbucks app, a ThursYays coupon is now available in the Offers tab. You can apply it while ordering ahead.

If you order at the counter, you can simply ask for the deal.

Note that you can’t use the deal when ordering on a delivery service such as DoorDash or UberEats or when ordering Starbucks Delivery. In addition, you can only use one coupon a week, and the free drink needs to cost the same as or less than the first drink you purchase ($10 max).

Get your BOGO drinks in a cute fall to-go cup

Make your BOGO drink a little more sustainable by bringing your own reusable cup and embrace more fall vibes by picking up one of these adorable themed picks.

Ceovfoi Fall Pumpkin Maple Leaf Insulated Stainless Tumbler

This 20-ounce insulated tumbler is suitable for hot or cold drinks and comes with a lid for sipping, but it can also fit a straw. It’s triple-insulated to keep your drink at the perfect temperature and slim to fit into cupholders.

Anotion Fall Coffee Cups

These glass tumblers welcome the changing seasons with a “Hello Fall” and pumpkin design. The wooden lid has a rubber seal to prevent spills, and all components are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Whaline Fall Tumbler with Lid and Straw

This classic tumbler is perfect for taking a drink on the go, and it even comes with a reusable metal straw you can use with hot or iced drinks.

Tinymills Fall Harvest Pumpkin 14-ounce Travel Mug

These small mugs are perfect if you prefer a Tall Starbucks drink. They’re microwave- and dishwasher-safe and include a silicone sleeve to protect your hands from hot beverages.

Reusable To-Go Cup Cozy Sleeve

OK, this isn’t a to-go cup, but this knitted sleeve was too cute not to include. Pair it with any of the tumblers on this list or slide it into your Starbucks cup for some instant fall spirit.

