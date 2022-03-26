Which area rugs for kitchens are best?

One area of the home that requires a special kind of rug is the kitchen. Due to heavy foot traffic and frequent spills, it is important to decorate your kitchen with durable rugs that can withstand the demands of daily life. The Chilewich Earth Basketweave Floor Mat is our top pick because it is extremely stylish and durable, and because it can be wiped clean in the event of a spill.

What to know before you buy area rugs for kitchens

Style

Kitchen rugs are available in numerous colors, designs, and patterns. The one you ultimately choose should match your existing decor. Even if a rug is one of the best on the market, you consider how it will look in your space. You can easily do this by creating a list of the colors and styles that complement your kitchen.

Size

Every kitchen space is configured differently. Prior to placing an order, measure each place you plan on adding an area rug. Doing this in advance prevents ordering a rug that doesn’t fill the floor space properly. Getting proper measurements also ensures your rugs do not overlap. Kitchen rugs vary significantly in size but often come in standard sizing that is appropriate for placement by sinks, stoves, and refrigerators.

Comfort

People spend far more time in the kitchen than they realize. Between washing dishes, cleaning surfaces and appliances, preparing school lunch boxes and cooking dinner, you are likely in your kitchen for hours every week. Decorating with comfortable area rugs is paramount for keeping your feet, legs, knees, and back feeling wonderful. Kitchen rugs range from simple fabric to ultra-cushioned. However, as comfort increases, so does the price. While browsing available kitchen rug recommendations, decide how much padding you would like.

What to look for in quality area rugs for kitchens

Nonslip

In all rooms of the home, rugs without proper nonslip backings can lead to falls. It is especially critical for all kitchen rugs to have this feature because of the high number of spills that occur. Nearly all quality kitchen area rugs are built with excellent nonskid technology. This keeps your rug in place and ensures all household members are as safe as possible.

Durable materials

Few places in the home see as much action as the kitchen. That’s why it is super important to purchase a kitchen rug made from durable materials. PVC, thick foam, and rubber are some of the best choices. These materials create a strong rug that does not break down easily and that can hold up to hours of standing each day.

Easy to clean

All rugs in your kitchen should be nearly effortless to clean. Since spills can happen daily, this feature is one of the most essential. Ideally, look for options that are machine washable or that can be wiped down with spray and paper towels. Water spills can rapidly lead to the development of mold and bacteria, which is why it is crucial to find a kitchen rug that can be washed often and with ease.

How much you can expect to spend on area rugs for kitchens

Quality kitchen rugs and kitchen rug sets often run between $23-$40. However, premium luxury rugs can fetch $200+.

Area rugs for kitchens FAQ

Is a comfortable rug worth the extra money?

A. Among all styles of kitchen rugs, cushioned options have easily become the most popular. Individuals who are looking to reduce discomfort in their knees, feet, and back often find the extra investment well worth it. This feature also helps improve balance. Those who spend a significant amount of time in the kitchen should definitely consider a more comfortable rug.

Why is nonslip such an important feature?

A. Falls in the home are a major safety concern, especially for older adults. Rugs with nonslip backing can reduce the risk of serious falls in the kitchen.

How long do kitchen rugs last on average?

A. This will depend on several variables, including proper care and daily use. However, it isn’t unusual for quality kitchen mats to last at least one decade.

What are the best area rugs for kitchens to buy?

Top area rug for kitchens

Chilewich Earth Basketweave Floor Mat

What you need to know: The luxurious Chilewich Earth Basketweave Floor Mat is one of the most spacious, durable, and stylish choices on the market.

What you’ll love: Sized at 35” x 48”, this large kitchen rug is durable enough for indoor and outdoor use. Its innovative design is constructed using TerraStrand, which uses vegetable compounds instead of petroleum. The rug is also coated with Microban and is stain, mildew, and mold resistant.

What you should consider: This ultra-popular brand comes with an expensive price tag (over $200).

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top area rug for kitchens for the money

HEBE Kitchen Rug Set

What you need to know: A beautifully designed set of rugs that are simple to clean and nonslip.

What you’ll love: This set is available in several stunning patterns that look amazing in every kitchen. Fibers absorb water and other spills to protect floors, and both rugs are machine washable. These rugs are created with a non-skid back to keep the rug in place and prevent falls.

What you should consider: The available rug sizes do not fit every kitchen space perfectly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

KIMODE Kitchen Mat Set

What you need to know: This is a multilayered, anti-fatigue, and easy-to-clean rug set that boasts a creative design.

What you’ll love: This rug set has two size options, making it simple to find the right fit for your kitchen. Both rugs have extra cushioning for comfort, and they can be wiped clean in the event of a stain or spill. The nonslip backing and beveled edges prevent falls.

What you should consider: The anti-fatigue padding is a bit thinner than other kitchen rugs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

