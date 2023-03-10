Brunch is a big deal in many circles, and hosting brunch is a great way to spend time with friends and family. However, hosting can be stressful, so having the right tools in your kitchen makes your life easier.

While few kitchen gadgets are completely essential for hosting a successful brunch, plenty are nice to have. From waffle makers to stand mixers, they help you create delicious dishes and impress your guests. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced cook, these gadgets will make your next brunch a breeze.

In this article: Cuisinart Classic Belgian Waffle Maker, Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender and Utopia Kitchen Stainless Steel French Press Coffee Maker.

Tips for hosting a great brunch

Hosting brunch is great fun if things go smoothly and your guests have a great time, but it also can go wrong. Here are some tips for hosting a great brunch:

Plan your menu : Decide what you’re making in advance and consider your guests’ dietary restrictions. Consider having a mix of sweet and savory dishes, and don’t be afraid to be creative; almost anything can be a brunch food.

: Decide what you’re making in advance and consider your guests’ dietary restrictions. Consider having a mix of sweet and savory dishes, and don’t be afraid to be creative; almost anything can be a brunch food. Consider drinks: For some people, alcohol is a staple part of brunch, so you might want to serve mimosas or Bloody Marys. However, you should also have non-alcoholic options, such as juice, coffee and tea.

For some people, alcohol is a staple part of brunch, so you might want to serve mimosas or Bloody Marys. However, you should also have non-alcoholic options, such as juice, coffee and tea. Think about seating arrangements: Make sure you have enough seats and table space for everyone.

Make sure you have enough seats and table space for everyone. Make your table look nice: Set it carefully, paying attention to aesthetics to make your brunch one people won’t forget for a while.

Set it carefully, paying attention to aesthetics to make your brunch one people won’t forget for a while. Prepare in advance: Choose dishes that can be made ahead so you can enjoy the brunch with your guests.

Choose dishes that can be made ahead so you can enjoy the brunch with your guests. Think about ambiance: Have some background music playing to create a relaxed atmosphere.

Have some background music playing to create a relaxed atmosphere. Ask for help if you need it: Don’t be afraid to ask friends or family to help make the brunch a success. You could ask guests to bring a dish or something they like to drink.

Kitchen gadgets and equipment you need for your next brunch

There are lots of things you might find handy at your next brunch. Some are kitchen gadgets, while others are everyday kitchen equipment.

Waffle maker: Waffles are a great choice if you want to serve some sweet options at brunch. A quality waffle maker should produce waffles with a crisp exterior and fluffy interior.

Waffles are a great choice if you want to serve some sweet options at brunch. A quality waffle maker should produce waffles with a crisp exterior and fluffy interior. Skillets or fry pans: These are useful for cooking a wide range of brunch foods, from omelets to sauteed greens.

These are useful for cooking a wide range of brunch foods, from omelets to sauteed greens. Toasters or toaster ovens: If you want to serve toast or bagels, it’s easier with a toaster or toaster oven.

If you want to serve toast or bagels, it’s easier with a toaster or toaster oven. Blenders: Blenders are great for making smoothies and certain cocktails, such as frozen margaritas.

Blenders are great for making smoothies and certain cocktails, such as frozen margaritas. Coffee makers: Some kind of coffee maker is a must-have for brewing coffee. Consider the capacity and whether it’s insulated to keep coffee hot for longer.

Some kind of coffee maker is a must-have for brewing coffee. Consider the capacity and whether it’s insulated to keep coffee hot for longer. Cutting boards and kitchen knives: You probably already have these, but they’re essential for prepping ingredients.

You probably already have these, but they’re essential for prepping ingredients. Stand mixer: If you intend to bake bread for brunch or make other baked goods, such as cinnamon rolls or muffins, a stand mixer takes the hard work out of kneading and mixing.

Best kitchen gadgets for brunch

Cuisinart Classic Belgian Waffle Maker

Creating four 1-inch-thick fluffy Belgian waffles at a time, this waffle maker is perfect for adding some sweetness to your brunch. It gives even results that are bound to impress your guests, and it stands on its end when not in use for convenient storage.

Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender

Whether making nutritious smoothies for your guests or whipping up cocktails for a boozy brunch, this blender is powerful, reliable and gets the job done. It has a large capacity, which is perfect when entertaining guests, and easily crushes ice for frozen drinks.

KitchenAid Classic Series Stand Mixer

While it might be too much of an investment to buy just for hosting brunch, if you regularly bake, a stand mixer cuts down on the hard work of mixing, whipping, beating and kneading. This classic model from KitchenAid looks great and is made from heavy-duty materials, so it will keep going for years.

Utopia Kitchen Stainless Steel French Press Coffee Maker

Thanks to its large 50-ounce capacity, it’s easy to keep your guests happy with this French press. The double-wall insulated design keeps coffee hot so people can enjoy it at a leisurely pace throughout brunch.

Brentwood Iced Tea and Coffee Maker

During summer, you might not want to serve hot drinks, which is where this iced tea and coffee maker comes into its own. It creates eight servings of cold tea or coffee in minutes. All you need to do is add ice and any flavorings or extras.

Instant Pot Instant Milk Frother

If you want to make specialty coffees for your guests, this milk heater and frother is a real asset. It has a range of settings to create hot foam and cold foam and to heat milk without frothing it. It works just as well with non-dairy milk.

Elite Gourmet EJX600 Compact Masticating Slow Juicer

Making your own juices takes brunch to the next level. This machine creates delicious cold-pressed juice but comes at an affordable price, and it has a small footprint so it doesn’t take up too much counter space.

Elite Gourmet Long-Slot Four-Slice Toaster

This long-slot toaster can accommodate non-standard slices of bread, so it’s great if you’re toasting that fancy sourdough boule you picked up at the farmer’s market. Its slots are also wide enough to easily toast bagels.

GreenPan Lima Ceramic Nonstick Frying Pan

Its nonstick coating helps you turn out perfect pancakes or omelets every time, but it’s made using a healthier nonstick coating without controversial chemicals. The 10-inch diameter makes it a versatile choice.

Crockpot Portable 7-Quart Slow Cooker

By choosing to make some dishes that you can slow cook, you’ll take pressure off and give yourself less work to do when your guests arrive. This model has a 7-quart capacity, perfect when cooking for a crowd.

