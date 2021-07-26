Best pumpkin spice syrup for flavoring drinks

The pumpkin spice latté is Starbucks’ most popular seasonal beverage — so popular, it even has its own Twitter account with 15,000 followers.

Which pumpkin spice syrup is the best for flavoring drinks?

For some, fall is the perfect time to begin adding pumpkin spice to their favorite drinks. For others, pumpkin spice is a year-round treat that makes everything taste better. No matter where you fall on the pumpkin spice spectrum, knowing how to make the flavored treats at home is a great way to save money and fine-tune your favorite recipes.

If you’re in the mood for pumpkin spice lattés, cappuccinos or any other delicious pumpkin drinks, it’s worth investing in high-quality syrups.

What to know before you buy pumpkin spice syrup

Do you have any calorie concerns?

Many pumpkin spice syrups contain between 20-30 calories per pump, which can start to add up if you like a strong pumpkin spice flavor in your drink. If you want to limit calories, don’t fret — there’s no shortage of delicious pumpkin spice syrups that have little or no calories. If you don’t like the taste of zero-calorie pumpkin spice syrups, you can reduce the calories in drinks in other ways, such as using unsweetened almond milk in place of whole milk.

Do you have other dietary restrictions?

Most, if not all, pumpkin spice syrups are gluten-free. Still, if you have a gluten allergy, it’s a good idea to get syrup with a certified gluten-free label. There are numerous organic, vegan and GMO-free pumpkin spice syrups available as well.

How do you make a pumpkin spice latté?

To make a pumpkin spice latté, you’ll need the following ingredients:

1 cup milk or milk alternative of your choice

1/4 cup espresso or strong coffee

2 tablespoons of pumpkin puree

1-3 pumps of pumpkin spice syrup

Whipped cream

Add your milk and pumpkin puree to a saucepan and heat over medium heat, stirring to combine. You’ll want the mixture to be hot but not boiling. When the mixture is hot and smooth, mix it with the pumpkin spice syrup and espresso in a coffee mug. If you want your drink to be sweeter, you can add vanilla and sugar as well. Top the glass with whipped cream and enjoy.

What to look for in a good pumpkin spice syrup

Flavor profile

Not all pumpkin-spice-flavored syrups taste the same. Some have a sweeter flavor, while others are more spice-forward. It’s a good idea to buy syrups that reviewers confirm have your preferred flavor profile.

Pump compatible

The worst part of making pumpkin spice drinks at home is the mess. Spills are common and can be sticky or even attract unwanted insects. To combat spills, many flavored syrups have compatible pumps that you can buy separately. The pump is an easy way to avoid spills and makes it easier to measure precisely how much syrup to add to your drink.

A reasonable amount of sugar

Calories aren’t the only thing you have to be aware of when it comes to pumpkin-spice-flavored syrup. Many pumpkin spice syrups are packed full of sugar, including the Starbucks pumpkin spice syrup. Pumpkin spice lattés can have as much as 40 grams of sugar, more than the recommended daily value. Luckily, there are several low-sugar and sugar-free options available.

How much you can expect to spend on pumpkin spice syrup

A bottle of pumpkin spice syrup typically costs somewhere between $10-$18.

Pumpkin spice syrup FAQ

Is pumpkin spice syrup keto-friendly?

A. Yes, the majority of pumpkin spice syrups are okay to consume if you’re on a keto diet.

Can you buy Starbucks pumpkin spice syrup?

A. Starbucks has sold their pumpkin spice syrup in stores and on their website in the past. There is an ongoing debate about whether it’s the same syrup that they use in their drinks.

What’s the best pumpkin spice syrup to buy?

Top pumpkin spice syrup for flavoring drinks

Jordan’s Skinny Mixes Sugar-Free Coffee Flavoring Syrup

What you need to know: This popular sugar-free pumpkin spice syrup offers all of the flavors with none of the guilt.

What you’ll love: This syrup is kosher, keto-friendly, non-GMO and made in the United States. The flavor profile is fantastic, despite the fact there is no sugar in this mixture. It doesn’t take much to give your drink a strong pumpkin spice flavor.

What you should consider: If you add a lot of it to your drink, the flavor could be overwhelming.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pumpkin spice syrup for the money

Torani Pumpkin Pie Syrup

What you need to know: This affordable pumpkin pie flavored syrup is excellent in coffee, lattés and a range of other fun beverages.

What you’ll love: Torani is a well-known and trusted brand of flavored syrups. This bottle is compatible with a pump for a reduced mess.

What you should consider: This syrup used to come in a glass bottle, but the bottle is now plastic. Some users feel this has changed the way the syrup tastes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

NuNaturals Premium Plant-Based Pumpkin Spice Syrup

What you need to know: A flavored syrup that’s 100% natural, sugar-free and, most importantly, delicious.

What you’ll love: This highly concentrated mixture has enough syrup for up to 385 servings. Despite the fact it’s sweetened with Stevia, there is no odd aftertaste. It’s also gluten-free, vegan and keto-friendly.

What you should consider: The flavor may not be as strong as other syrups.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

