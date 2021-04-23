Citrus juicers vs. masticating juicers

If you’re on the hunt for a juicer, check out the chute size. The more you can press in at once, the less prep time you will need.

Choosing between citrus and masticating juicers

If you like to have a fresh-squeezed glass of fruit juice in the morning, you will need a quality juicer to keep up with you. Two popular options are the citrus juicer, which will squeeze or ream the juice from your citrus fruit, and a masticating juicer, which will grind the fruit up between gears, separating the liquid from the pulp.

The most crucial difference between these two types of juicers is a masticating juicer will work on fruits and vegetables, while a citrus juicer will only work with citrus fruits.

What is a citrus juicer?

There are two types of citrus juicers: manual and electric. The manual model requires pressing and twisting the fruit onto a rigid reamer to squeeze out the juice while an electric model rotates the reamer for you. The electric model makes the process slightly more manageable. However, you still have to do the pressing yourself.

When shopping for a citrus juicer, you want a model that features pulp regulation so that you can control the amount of pulp that lands in your juice. Additionally, a model that has a drip-stop spout will eliminate any leaks from hitting your counter.

What you’ll love about citrus juicers

What you should consider about a citrus juicer

Top citrus juicers

Cuisinart CCJ-500 Citrus Juicer

For the bargain-hunting juice-lover, this model is affordable and has an adjustable reamer with three pulp settings along with an auto-reverse feature for more efficient juicing.

Tribest CS-1000 CitriStar Electric Citrus Juicer

This fast-working model comes with two different size reams for smaller and larger fruit. The locking spout has a high clearance to prevent clogs, and the juice pours cleanly into the glass.

Zulay Professional Citrus Juicer

If you are looking for a top-quality manual citrus juicer, this model will meet your needs. It is comfortable to operate yet powerful, and your hands stay clean during operation.

What is a masticating juicer?

A masticating juicer has a slow-turning gear (or gears) that grind up anything placed down the chute. It is mighty and will juice even tough fruits and vegetables.

When purchasing, you will have the option of getting either a horizontal or a vertical unit. Some people feel a vertical masticating juicer is slightly easier to use, operates a little more efficiently and is easier to clean. Another option to consider is a double auger.

Purchasing a unit with a double auger will increase the price, but it will also offer better performance. Lastly, you will want to think about a wide-mouth chute. The wider the chute, the less prep time you will need to cut fruits and vegetables down to size.

What you’ll love about masticating juicers

Can be used with both fruits and vegetables: As long as you can cut up a fruit or a vegetable so it fits down the chute, the masticating juicer will be able to juice it.

As long as you can cut up a fruit or a vegetable so it fits down the chute, the masticating juicer will be able to juice it. Yields a good amount of juice: This juice method yields roughly the same amount of liquid as a citrus juicer.

This juice method yields roughly the same amount of liquid as a citrus juicer. Doesn’t require as much elbow grease to operate: Because the gears do the juicing at a high torque rate, simply guide the fruit or vegetables down the chute and let the machine do the heavy pressing.

What you should consider about a masticating juicer

Requires more prep time: Anything you juice must be cut small enough to fit down the feeding chute.

Anything you juice must be cut small enough to fit down the feeding chute. Operates slowly: A masticating juicer has a great deal of power but rotates very slowly, causing it to take a little longer than other juicers.

A masticating juicer has a great deal of power but rotates very slowly, causing it to take a little longer than other juicers. Can be messy: The pulp and the juice come out of this machine from two different locations. If you do not stay alert, there can be some spillage while operating.

The pulp and the juice come out of this machine from two different locations. If you do not stay alert, there can be some spillage while operating. Costs more: The price range for a masticating juicer is roughly from $100-$300.

Top masticating juicers

Omega Dual-Stage Slow Speed Masticating Juicer

This is a popular higher-end masticating juicer for individuals who don’t mind spending a little more. Besides fruits and vegetables, this powerful model works on nuts, coffee, herbs, spices and more.

Hamilton Beach Masticating Juicer Machine

An affordable masticating juicer from a reliable company, this juicer extracts a high volume of juice from fruits and vegetables. It is easy to clean and works on a variety of soft foods ranging from apples to kale.

Should you get a citrus juicer or a masticating juicer?

If you are only ever planning to juice a few citrus fruits at a time, a citrus juicer is a more affordable way to go. If you’d like a greater variety in your beverages and do not mind the extra prep or the sometimes messy operation, the masticating juicer is the better option.

