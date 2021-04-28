The best sushi-making kit

When making sushi, wet your fingers before spreading rice over the nori — this keeps it from sticking to your hands.

Top sushi-making kits

Anyone who loves sushi knows how expensive it can be to order from your favorite Japanese restaurant. Making it yourself can seem pretty intimidating unless you have a sushi-making kit. These kits contain all the tools necessary to layer sticky rice and other fillings on the nori sheets, roll the sushi and cut it into traditional sushi rolls.

Our top pick, SushiQuik Sushi-Making Kit, stands out for its dishwasher-safe components and ability to make rolls with rice on the inside or outside.

What to know before you buy a kit to make sushi

Type of sushi-making kit

Traditional sushi-making kits have fewer components, so you generally only get a rolling mat and a paddle for the rice. These kits are a little more challenging to use, making them a better option for experienced sushi makers.

Non-traditional sushi-making kits likely contain a rolling mat and rice paddle, as well as training mats to help you determine how to spread the rice and molds to form the sushi, so you don’t have to roll them. These kits don’t produce the most authentic sushi rolls and tend to cost more.

Size and contents

Most kits make roughly the same size rolls, but there is some variation in the number of pieces that kits offer.

Consider how you plan to use your kit. If you’re mainly making sushi for yourself or a small family, a kit with a single mat is all you need. If you plan to host sushi-making parties, you’ll want a kit with multiple mats. Some kits also contain critical ingredients like sushi rice if you find it difficult to get ingredients in your area.

Skill level

If you’re new to making sushi, choose a sushi-making kit suitable for beginners. If you don’t have much sushi-making experience, it may help take a class or check out some online videos before using your kit to help you get familiar with the components. More experienced sushi makers can use most kits without issue.

What to consider about sushi-making kits

Material of pieces

Some sushi-making kits feature plastic rolling mats, but traditional kits contain bamboo mats.

The benefit of plastic components is that they’re highly durable and clean easily, making them a good option if you’re new to making sushi. Make sure the kit uses BPA-free plastic to avoid any toxins passing into your food.

If you opt for a kit with a traditional bamboo mat, check that it’s mold-resistant. You should dry it immediately after rinsing it. You should never clean rolling bamboo mats in a dishwasher.

Sushi shapes you can create

Some non-traditional sushi-making kits allow you to make sushi rolls in fun shapes like hearts or stars. If you have kids, this can make it easier to encourage them to try sushi. Specialty kits can also come in handy for holidays and special occasions.

Dishwasher-safe

Traditional sushi-making kits with bamboo mats aren’t dishwasher-safe, so you have to clean them by hand. Many non-traditional kits with plastic components can be cleaned in the dishwasher, making them much easier to maintain.

Accessories included

Some sushi-making kits include accessories that make the process more authentic, such as a sushi knife. Other kits come with extras like nigiri molds, serving plates, recipe books, soy sauce holders and even chopsticks for enjoying your sushi.

Cost of a sushi-making kit

You can pay $10-$40 for a sushi-making kit. Traditional kits and those designed for beginners cost $10-$20, but a kit with accessories and specialty ingredients can cost $25-$40.

Sushi-making kit FAQ

What type of rice should I use in sushi?

A. Traditional sushi rice is generally a short- or medium-grain variety that gets sticky when cooking. The rice contains a great deal of starch that gives it this stickiness. In the U.S., the best sushi rice is usually Calrose or japonica rice. You can also find some varieties labeled simply as “sushi rice,” which are usually a safe bet.

Can I use uncooked fish in sushi?

A. If you want to use uncooked fish in your sushi, make sure it’s sushi-grade. This is the only way to guarantee it’s safe to eat raw. If you can’t find fresh sushi-grade fish at your local store, look for flash-frozen options like salmon or tuna. They’re intended for tartare but can be used for sushi. When sushi-grade fish isn’t available, stick to cooked seafood like crab instead.

What’s the best sushi-making kit to buy?

Top sushi-making kit

SushiQuik Sushi-Making Kit

What you need to know: A complete sushi-making kit that’s user-friendly and easy to clean, so the entire family can use it.

What you’ll love: Includes a training frame, roll cutter and nonstick paddle. End caps double as soy sauce holders. Allows you to make sushi rolls with rice on the inside or outside. Dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: Doesn’t include any recipes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sushi-making kit for the money

BambooWorx Sushi-Making Kit Deluxe with Chopsticks

What you need to know: An excellent budget-friendly basic sushi-making kit that doesn’t skimp on quality.

What you’ll love: A third of the price of similar kits. Features non-splintering bamboo construction. Includes a rice spoon, spreader and two rolling mats. Ideal for beginners.

What you should consider: Not dishwasher-safe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Delamu Bamboo Sushi-Making Kit

What you need to know: A great beginner sushi-making kit thanks to the downloadable guide.

What you’ll love: Comes with a PDF beginner’s guide. Includes two bamboo mats, rice spreader, rice paddle and five sets of chopsticks. Bamboo is eco-friendly and mold-resistant.

What you should consider: Some complaints that the bamboo mats splinter after only a few uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

