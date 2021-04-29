Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Cuomo Under Fire
Crime
National
News 4 Investigates
Around New York
Call 4 Action
Wake Up
Child Victims Act
What’s Trending
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Jerry Sullivan
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Top Stories
CAO Head Start reflects on annual Week of the Young Child
Video
Missing 7-year-old boy located
Rapper Kid Cudi, NFL dropping limited-edition NFL Draft Starter Jacket
Depew man killed in motorcycle crash involving Lancaster Central School District bus
4 Warn Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Closings 4 You
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Tower Cam
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
NFL Draft
UB Bulls
College Sports
High School Sports
Buffalo Bisons & Blue Jays
Jerry Sullivan
Chase for the Championship
Olympics
Community
Get vaccinated in WNY
Contests
Shop Small 716
Coats 4 Kids
Events Calendar
Mel’s Mutts
Make-A-Wish
4-Mented in WNY
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Found It On 4
Report It!
Wake Up! Birthdays
About Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Email Newsletter
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Tea Equipment
How to make iced tea
Tweets by News 4 Buffalo
Trending Stories
Watch News 4 Now
Depew man killed in motorcycle crash involving Lancaster Central School District bus
Another round of stimulus checks sent out. See who’s included this time
Video
English rockers Genesis announce Buffalo stop on 1st U.S. tour in 14 years
Explosions heard in southtowns were just fireworks at Highmark Stadium
Video
Gov. Cuomo comes to Buffalo to announce pop-up vaccination clinic on Main St.
Video
FACT CHECK: Biden skews record on migrants as GOP does on virus
Missing 7-year-old boy located
Amherst Police looking for teen missing since Wednesday night
Video
Former Sabres goalie Ryan Miller calling it a career at conclusion of the season
Video