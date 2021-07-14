Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
India Walton-Byron Brown Buffalo mayor race
Crime
Coronavirus
National
Around New York
News 4 Investigates
Primary Election Results
Call 4 Action
4 the Web Exclusive
Destination NY
Wake Up
What’s Trending
Buffalo’s Best
Women Leading WNY
Jerry Sullivan
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Top Stories
Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo to make announcement on gun violence
Live
Erie County Youth Bureau gets $130K for “Safe Summer NY 2021” program
Video
Sabres’ Jeff Skinner drops no-movement clause for expansion draft
4 Warn Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Closings 4 You
Current WNY Temperatures
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Tower Cam
Live Traffic Map
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
Buffalo Bisons & Blue Jays
UB Bulls & College Sports
High School Sports
Jerry Sullivan
Olympics
Community
Get vaccinated in WNY
Give 716
Contests
Shop Small 716
Jobs 4 Buffalo
Coats 4 Kids
Events Calendar
Mel’s Mutts
Make-A-Wish
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Special Live Coverage
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Found It On 4
Report It!
Wake Up! Birthdays
News 4 on Instagram 📸
About Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Email Newsletter
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Utensils & Gadgets
Best gifts for bakers
Trending Now
IRS sending out 4 million ‘surprise’ tax refunds this week
Is New York’s bail reform actually behind an increase in violence in Rochester?
Video
Buffalo developer gives back to couples who lost thousands on wedding deposits at Hotel Henry
Video
Town of Tonawanda Police: 28-year-old Amherst man dead after stabbing
Video
Watch News 4 Now
Severe thunderstorms leave thousands without power across Western New York
Video
4 Warn Weather
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo to make announcement on gun violence
Live
UFO sightings reported and investigated in WNY
Video
Little cow in Bangladesh may break world record
Video
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Tweets by News 4 Buffalo