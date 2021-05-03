Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Cuomo Under Fire
Crime
National
News 4 Investigates
Around New York
Call 4 Action
Wake Up
Child Victims Act
What’s Trending
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Jerry Sullivan
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Mental Health Awareness
Top Stories
Free food and deals for educators during Teacher Appreciation Week
Free beer? New Jersey launches ‘Shot and a Beer’ program to encourage vaccinations
Herd immunity to COVID-19 unlikely in US, experts say
Top general drops opposition to change in sex assault policy
4 Warn Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Closings 4 You
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Tower Cam
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
NFL Draft
UB Bulls
College Sports
High School Sports
Buffalo Bisons & Blue Jays
Jerry Sullivan
Olympics
Golf Pass WNY
Community
Get vaccinated in WNY
Contests
Shop Small 716
Coats 4 Kids
Events Calendar
Mel’s Mutts
Make-A-Wish
4-Mented in WNY
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Found It On 4
Report It!
Wake Up! Birthdays
About Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Email Newsletter
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Outdoor Power Equipment
Can I use a leaf blower to dry my car?
Tweets by News 4 Buffalo
Trending Stories
Cuomo: Major reopening of New York State on May 19
Video
Watch News 4 Now
Kansas more than triples Lance Leipold’s salary in lucrative 6-year contract
4 Warn Weather
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
What is Buffalo’s Best Mexican Restaurant?
Video
Sheriff: Pursuit of wrong-way drunk driver ends on I-90
EXCLUSIVE: Buffalo police body cam footage of a raid by bounty hunters is an ‘absolute outrage,’ attorney says
Video
Hours to expand at Walden Galleria starting this Friday
Updates on COVID-19 in Erie and Niagara counties
Video