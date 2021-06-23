Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Primary Election Results
Local News
Coronavirus
Cuomo Under Fire
Crime
National
News 4 Investigates
Around New York
Call 4 Action
Destination NY
Wake Up
4 the Web Exclusive
What’s Trending
Buffalo’s Best
Women Leading WNY
Jerry Sullivan
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Mental Health Awareness
Top Stories
‘Arrow’ star Stephen Amell confirms he was removed from Delta flight after ‘argument’ with wife
Alcohol to-go, delivery services end in New York as COVID-19 state of emergency expires
One person dead in Greenwood Avenue fire
Buffalo’s presumptive mayor-elect India Walton is a ‘very proud’ democratic socialist: ‘We’re perfectly fine with socialism for the rich’
Video
4 Warn Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Closings 4 You
Current WNY Temperatures
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Tower Cam
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
NFL Draft
UB Bulls
College Sports
High School Sports
Buffalo Bisons & Blue Jays
Jerry Sullivan
Olympics
Golf Pass WNY
Community
Get vaccinated in WNY
Contests
Shop Small 716
Jobs 4 Buffalo
Coats 4 Kids
Events Calendar
Mel’s Mutts
Make-A-Wish
4-Mented in WNY
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Found It On 4
Report It!
Wake Up! Birthdays
News 4 on Instagram 📸
About Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Email Newsletter
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Drills
The best Makita drill
Tweets by News 4 Buffalo
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Buffalo’s presumptive mayor-elect India Walton is a ‘very proud’ democratic socialist: ‘We’re perfectly fine with socialism for the rich’
Video
North Carolina woman charged with stealing from lockers at fitness clubs in Buffalo, Amherst, Cheektowaga
Video
India Walton unofficially beats 4-term Buffalo mayor Byron Brown in Democratic primary; on track to be Buffalo’s first female mayor
Video
WATCH: India Walton talks Primary Day victory, speed zone cameras, and more
Video
Sullivan: India Walton is out to conquer the world, or at least Buffalo
Brown assessing next move after apparent primary upset
New York State’s State of Emergency, in effect since March 2020, expires tomorrow
Christy Kern says goodbye after announcing departure from News 4
Jared Bell, of ‘Drake and Josh,’ pleads guilty to charges of crimes against a child
Video
One person dead in Greenwood Avenue fire