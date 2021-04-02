Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Cuomo Under Fire
Crime
National
News 4 Investigates
Around New York
Call 4 Action
Wake Up
Child Victims Act
What’s Trending
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Top Stories
Houston police investigating Deshaun Watson after complainant files report
Video
Buffalo Association of Black Journalists Meets With 97 Rock after racial comments
Video
Asian American activists encouraging NYers to get bystander intervention training
Video
NYS launches website for Office of Cannabis Management
4 Warn Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Closings 4 You
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Tower Cam
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
NFL Draft
UB Bulls
College Sports
High School Sports
Buffalo Bisons
Jerry Sullivan
Chase for the Championship
Olympics
Community
Contests
Remarkable Women
Shop Small 716
Coats 4 Kids
Events Calendar
Mel’s Mutts
Make-A-Wish
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Found It On 4
Report It!
About Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Email Newsletter
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Watering & Irrigation
The best drip irrigation kit
Tweets by News 4 Buffalo
Trending Stories
Fourth stimulus check: Another payment could lift millions out of poverty
Video
Which vaccine has the fewest side effects?
Video
Watch News 4 Now
Capitol police officer slain in barricade ramming identified; suspect dead, second officer injured
Video
April the Giraffe passes away at Animal Adventure Park
Gallery
New York State Police locate and rescue missing two-year-old in Ontario County
NYS launches website for Office of Cannabis Management
Busy day at the Broadway Market before Easter
Video
Buffalo Association of Black Journalists Meets With 97 Rock after racial comments
Video
4 Warn Weather