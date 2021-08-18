Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
India Walton vs. Byron Brown – Buffalo Mayor Race
Cuomo Under Fire
Crime
Coronavirus
National
Around New York
Education
News 4 Investigates
Call 4 Action
4 the Web Exclusive
Primary Election Results
Destination NY
Wake Up
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
Buffalo’s Best
Women Leading WNY
Jerry Sullivan
Good News With Gabby
Top Stories
3rd COVID vaccine dose recommended for heart transplant patients
Pandemic fiction: Fall books include stories of the virus
New York lawmakers criticize Biden as Afghanistan crisis continues
Do you earn a living wage? Tool calculates the needed income for singles, parents in all 50 states
4 Warn Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Closings 4 You
Current WNY Temperatures
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Tower Cam
Live Traffic Map
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
Bills Stadium Discussions
Buffalo Bisons & Baseball
UB Bulls & College Sports
High School Sports
Jerry Sullivan
Community
Where To Get Vaccinated
Contests
Shop Small 716
Jobs 4 Buffalo
Hunger Action Month
Coats 4 Kids
Events Calendar
Buffalo Now
Make-A-Wish
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
BestReviews
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Special Live Coverage
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Found It On 4
Report It!
Wake Up! Birthdays
News 4 on Instagram
About Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Email Newsletter
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Music Equipment
The best music stand
Trending Now
Murder convictions of two members of the “Buffalo Five” thrown out
ECC on lockdown after Tuesday night incident involving students
Live
Watch News 4 Now
PSE spokesperson says renovating current stadium not an option, looking to build across the street
Video
East Aurora hiker found dead in Essex County
4 Warn Weather
Gov. Cuomo grants five pardons, five commutations
RSV cases on the rise among children, local hospitals prepare for surge
Video
Tim Hortons giving customers a shot at a year of free coffee and Bills season tickets
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in front of Bar-Bill in East Aurora
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Tweets by News 4 Buffalo