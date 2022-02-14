Best custom labels

When your labels are for presenting to customers, such as mailing labels, barcodes, promotional items and retail goods, you need custom labels that catch the eye and are easy to read.

Which custom label is best?

The best way to get things done is by getting organized first, and the best way to get organized is to label things. Custom labels let you mark things in the ways that make sense to you for the things you need to keep track of in all those boxes, files and containers.

You can buy sheets and rolls of blank labels to be used in special label printers or your own computer’s printer. If you want to make lots and lots of custom labels, take a look at the Dymo LabelWriter 450. You can make as many custom labels as you like with this compact thermal printer that never needs ink or toner.

What to know before you buy custom labels

Labels are generally made of some sort of paper with adhesive backing that you peel off a sheet and stick onto packages, postcards, storage boxes and more.

Machine-made labels

There are three kinds of machines used to make custom labels. You can use a hand-held label maker, a dedicated label printer and your regular printer. Each has its own advantages in specific situations.

Hand-held label makers: The big advantage to hand-held label makers is their portability. You can make labels anywhere, even on remote sites or in your storage unit.

Dedicated label printers: These print all sizes and types of labels quickly and easily. Because they are purpose-designed, you can choose the models that have the features you want for the job at hand.

Office and home office printers: When you print labels on your regular printer, you have all the power of your computer at hand. You have more opportunities for customization than with dedicated label printers and makers. Another huge advantage of making labels on a computer is that you can use a full-size keyboard. When you print labels from your computer, you can store your labeling information in your computer's memory for easy retrieval later.

Labels you can write on

People who enjoy crafts and adding a personal touch to their labels like blank labels they can write on with markers of all types. Labels you can write on also give you the option to date your labeled goods. Choose the style you like and always make sure you use waterproof labels with waterproof ink.

Customized pre-printed labels

Customized pre-printed labels are the easiest to use because all you do is peel and stick. People choose pre-printed labels when their information remains constant and no dates are required. These might be company logos, shipping labels, barcodes and more. Partially pre-printed labels can also have blank space for adding variable data.

What to look for in quality custom labels

Quality

The two places that you should be concerned about are the quality of the materials and the quality of the printing. Labels can be made of paper or film. Better grades of these materials with special finishes usually cost more but present a more professional image. Better inks last longer without fading or smudging and better adhesives are easier to apply and stay stuck longer.

Flexibility

Preprinted labels don’t give you the choice of fonts you get with a custom label maker. When you step up to a label maker, you can print graphics and colors, too — even barcodes and QR codes.

Features

If you choose a handheld label maker, make sure it has an automatic label cutter. Budget label makers require you to do this manually, but automatic label cutting gives you a sharp cut every time and keeps you moving. Custom roll labels are designed for applying labels directly to the surface of what you are labeling and must be compatible with your dispenser or applicator.

How much you can expect to spend on custom labels

You can buy sheets and rolls of preprinted labels of your own design for as little as $10. The price goes up as the quality of the surface, adhesive backing and printing increase. You can buy machines that make labels starting at around $100 and going into the hundreds of dollars for top-quality machines that never need ink or toner.

Custom labels FAQ

Why should I bother with custom labels?

A. Custom labels give you so many choices. Not only do you get to choose the exact messages you want, but you also get to choose the size, shape, style and colors. Custom labels also allow you to add logos or images for even more personalization. Custom labels put you in command because you have the final say in the layout before a single label is printed.

What are thermal-printed labels?

A. Thermal-printed labels use a heat-transfer process to bond the image to the peel-off backing. Thermal printing is an expensive process that produces labels that last longer. Their higher cost leads them to be used in applications where you want to present your best face to the customer. Most of the price tags, tickets, product codes and such you see in retail stores were printed with thermal printers because the labels don’t fade or smudge when handled.

What are the best custom labels to buy?

Top custom labels

Dymo LabelWriter 450

What you need to know: Cut out the middleman and make as many custom labels as you like with this compact thermal printer that never needs ink or toner.

What you’ll love: Eliminate the hassle of sheet labels and the waste. Create labels directly from text in MS Word, Excel, Outlook and Google Contacts. This printer makes labels quickly and professionally for file folders, boxes, name badges, barcodes and shipping labels.

What you should consider: The maximum width of labels you can print on this compact unit is 2.2 inches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top custom labels for the money

96 Premium Chalkboard Style Labels

What you need to know: Add a distinctive personal touch when you hand print your own custom labels with this 96 piece kit.

What you’ll love: The labels are black and the white chalk pen is erasable so it is easy to redo labels whenever you want without waste. Choose from nine shapes in three sizes each. The high-quality vinyl is waterproof and the adhesive is reusable over and over. The chalk marker dries quickly without flaking and washes clean easily.

What you should consider: People who don’t enjoy crafting or the personal touch will not like making these labels by hand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Instmerch Personalized Custom Sticker Rolls

What you need to know: You get 75 personalized stickers on a roll for your home or business without the need for a special printer.

What you’ll love: These 2-inch-wide round stickers have a gloss finish that is durable and waterproof. These plastic-based stickers adhere to the shape of the item they are put on, even curved surfaces. You can order round, square or rectangular stickers in quantities up to 2,500.

What you should consider: You get only one type of sticker and would need other rolls for other sticker designs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

