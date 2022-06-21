Which lap desk is best?

Craving the convenience of working from your bed or couch? It’s easy with a lap desk, which combines comfort and function to support your workstation, keep your laptop cool and help you get stuff done.

Lap desks are available in various styles and with built-in features such as LED lights and storage drawers. For a high-quality lap desk with an array of desirable features, the Sofia + Sam Multi Tasking Memory Foam Lap Desk is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a lap desk

The essential function of a lap desk is to make you feel more comfortable and more productive while you work. There are a few other things you should consider when choosing a lap desk. For more information, take a look at the full lap desk buying guide from BestReviews.

Size

Lap desks are typically designed to accommodate laptops up to 15 or 20 inches in size. If you have a large laptop, choose a lap desk that can accommodate it as well as a mousepad or other accessories.

On the other hand, if you tend to use a tablet and a small, portable keyboard to get your work done, then you can select a smaller lap desk with less surface area without compromising on functionality.

Over-the-lap vs. on-the-lap designs

There are two major styles of lap desks: on-the-lap and over-the-lap.

On-the-lap desks feature a cushion at the base of a hard, flat work surface. The cushion sits directly on your legs to create a comfortable experience and support your workstation. Their major downside is that every time you move your legs, your entire work surface will move.

feature a cushion at the base of a hard, flat work surface. The cushion sits directly on your legs to create a comfortable experience and support your workstation. Their major downside is that every time you move your legs, your entire work surface will move. Over-the-lap desks are similar in design to breakfast trays. Two legs prop the desk up for stability on either side of your legs so that the desk hovers above your legs. These lap desks tend to be more expensive and a bit bulkier, but they won’t tilt or move every time you adjust.

Comfort

Comfort is a top priority for many lap desk customers. If you’re planning to spend your workday in bed, it’s important to select a lap desk that will keep you comfortable for long stretches of time.

Lap desks with memory foam cushion bases are a good option for maximizing comfort. Foam wedges are less expensive than memory foam cushions, but they often aren’t as comfortable for all-day use.

For maximum wrist comfort and to reduce the risk of carpal tunnel syndrome, select a lap desk with wrist support cushions.

Portability and storage

While having enough surface workspace is a top concern for many customers, many also need to balance portability and light weight with size requirements. Some lap desks can be folded down to be slim and easily storable. Others feature large cushions that can’t be easily compressed and will require more space for storage.

If you often carry your lap desk around your living space, look for one with handles.

What to look for in a quality lap desk

Cooling fans

If your laptop or tablet tends to generate excess heat, a lap desk with a built-in cooling fan is a smart investment. Overheating damages a laptop’s hardware and leads to lagging performance.

Reading lights

USB-powered LED reading lights are a convenient feature for illuminating your workspace. They’re especially desirable in situations where an overhead light or lamp might disturb others.

Drawers and storage

Storage drawers will keep pens and pencils, chargers, headphones and sticky notes organized and conveniently on-hand. Some lap desks feature small sliding drawers on the side of the desk. Other lap desks feature surfaces that lift up to allow access to a large storage compartment.

How much you can expect to spend on a lap desk

Plastic lap desks start at around $20. In the $30-$70 range, expect higher-quality materials and features such as storage space and phone and tablet props.

Lap desk FAQ

How effective are lap desks at heat ventilation?

A. Some lap desks are better at eliminating heat than others. Wooden lap desks are often superior at absorbing and dissipating heat. Some models include an electric fan to cool down even the most heat-prone laptops.

Will I have to assemble my foldable lap desk?

A. While some models will come fully assembled, larger foldable models may require basic assembly. However, lap desks typically involve few parts and shouldn’t be too difficult to assemble.

Can I put a drink on my lap desk?

A. Some lap desks feature drink holders. Still, be careful anytime you place a drink near your laptop, especially on an unstable surface.

What’s the best lap desk to buy?

Top lap desk

Sofia + Sam Multi Tasking Memory Foam Lap Desk

What you need to know: A high-end lap desk with optimal function and comfort features.

What you’ll love: This lap desk’s comfortable memory foam base feels like a pillow on your legs. Its many functional accessories include a sliding mouse deck, a USB light, built-in storage pockets and an iPad-compatible tablet ridge.

What you should consider: Some customers find this product a little bulky. There are also reports of the mouse pad being too slick.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top lap desk for the money

Songmics Laptop Desk for Bed Sofa with Adjustable Tilting Top

What you need to know: This bamboo laptop desk is versatile, aesthetically pleasing and easy to use.

What you’ll love: A convenient user experience featuring five possible angles, adjustable and locking height and a sturdy surface. Eco-friendly. Great for users who want to use their lap desk as a laptop desk, a breakfast tray and a reading table.

What you should consider: Some users found this desk undesirably heavy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LapGear Home Office Lap Desk with Mouse Pad and Phone Holder – Silver Carbon

What you need to know: A lightweight and portable laptop desk for the professional who loves getting work done from bed or the couch.

What you’ll love: Soft dual-bolster cushion creates a comfortable work experience. The work surface is large enough to accommodate laptops of various sizes. Also features a cellphone holder and a mouse pad.

What you should consider: The mouse pad doesn’t have a border, which some users report caused the inconvenient problem of allowing their phone to slip off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Evelyn Waugh writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.