During Amazon’s July Prime Day event, a top category with many featured deals is pet products. The Prime Early Access Sale is no different, as the sales event provides great opportunities for pet owners to shop and save. So whether you are shopping for a dog, cat or other type of beloved pet, there’s an Early Access deal for your furry, feathered or finned friend. You can save time by browsing our favorite pet-friendly Prime Early Access Sale deals that we’ve organized into sections for dogs, cats, small pets and cleaning essentials.
BestReviews will be updating these picks during the Prime Early Access Sale. We recommend checking back throughout the duration of the event as we add more worthwhile bargains.
Updated: October 12, 8 a.m. PT
Lightning deal
Uahpet Wireless & Battery Operated Cat Water Fountain
Ensure that your pets always have fresh water available with this automatic water fountain. The water pump is battery operated and only dispenses water when a pet is near.
This Lightning Deal is available until stocks are sold out.
A cozy dog bed and other deals for dog owners
Furhaven Pet Bed: 15% off
Your pooch will love indulging in nap time when it curls up on this supportive pet bed. It combines a soft cover with foam construction that is designed to surround your dog in comfort. You can choose from several sizes to fit your best friend’s needs.
Sold by Amazon
Zonli Pet Harness: 50% off
A quality harness like this one by Zonli will provide security and comfort on long walks. It’s made of durable material with padding for comfort. It’s available in several sizes and simple to adjust for a precise fit.
Sold by Amazon
Furbo 360-degree pet camera: 30% off
You can keep a watchful eye on your pup when you aren’t at home when you own the Furbo 360-degree pet camera. It is easy to set up and features vivid image quality. In addition to seeing your pet, you can also hear and talk to your best friend, thanks to the two-way audio.
Sold by Amazon
Three Dog Bakery Sandwich Cookies: 21% off
The Prime Early Access Sale is an ideal time to save on dog treats, such as Three Dog Bakery Lick’n Crunch Sandwich Cookies, that are highly rated and on sale today. With a flavor that most dogs can’t resist, they are a good choice for treating and training purposes.
Sold by Amazon
Oneisall Dog Clippers: 20% off
If you like to groom your dog from the comfort of your own home, you need proper grooming tools. You’ll get clippers, scissors, a comb and more in the Oneisall comprehensive dog grooming kit.
Sold by Amazon
Other top deals in this space
- Quality pet treats, such as Plato Pets, is often on sale during Prime events. If this is your dog’s favorite brand, you’ll save 50% per bag by stocking up today.
- This Outward Hound pet bowl will challenge your dog’s searching skills while helping it to slow down during meal times. It’s 67% off the usual price.
- This well-made collar is available at a special Prime Early Access Sale price of just $11.19.
- At only $9.99 for this one, now is a good time to stock up on leashes.
- Dog toys, such as these by Outward Hound, make great Christmas gifts for the special canines in your life. They are marked down 10%.
- A book with a dog theme makes a nice gift for any dog lover. This awesome read is only $31 today.
- This Pet Deluxe bowl is 18% off and crafted of rust-resistant stainless steel.
- If you travel with your pooch, a soft-sided pet carrier – like this one that’s on sale for $28 – is the way to go.
- Another travel must-have for your dog is this car seat cover, which is 37% off today.
- To support your dog’s joints and hips, try these chewable tablets, on sale for $27.36 today.
A feature-packed cat tree and more deals for cat owners
TSCOMON Multi-Level Cat Tree: 20% off
A tall height combined with ample spots to climb, perch and nap make this cat tree the perfect choice for your favorite felines. It also offers multiple scratching posts to detract cats from exercising their urge to scratch on your furniture and walls.
Sold by Amazon
PETKIT Water Fountain: 39% off
This automatic water fountain attracts cats with a continuous flow of water. The replaceable filters remove impurities to keep your pet’s water fresh and enticing. The fountain sports an attractive design that looks great in any room.
Sold by Amazon
PETKIT Pura X Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box: 41% off
The PetKit Pura X automatic litter box is a self-cleaning model that will eliminate the tasks of scraping and scooping to keep it clean. It works with special crystal litter that reduces odors to keep your home smelling fresh.
Sold by Amazon
ANJIME Cat Toy Bundle: 11% off
This collection of cat toys will keep your furry friend engaged in active play for hours. It includes mice, balls, feathers and more. Each one appeals to a cat’s urge to chase and pounce.
Sold by Amazon
Pesofer Cat Tree: 30% off
A cozy cat perch provides a napping spot for your cat to sleep and dream. In addition to a soft hammock, this model also has a built-in scratching post and hanging toys, so your cat can enjoy playtime when it’s not asleep.
Sold by Amazon
Other top deals in this space
- This cat food is made by a popular brand and is 30% off during the Prime Early Access Sale.
- At a price of only $10.39, these catnip toys will lure your cats and inspire them to play.
- This cat T-shirt is discounted 20% and makes a nice gift for the cat lover in your life.
- The WoPet cat feeder will simplify feedings. It’s marked down by 54% for a limited time.
- Most cats can’t get enough Vitakraft cat treats. You can stock up and save 30% per pack.
- Storing dry cat food in an airtight container will keep it fresh and tasty. This container is available at a Prime Early Access Sale price of just $23.99.
- Cat litter can be pricey, so we were thrilled to find Purina Tidy Cats for 18% off.
- This pure catnip is irresistible to cats. It’s on sale for $10.36.
- These cat treats are delicious and will have your cats running to you for just $14.78.
- These feline pet supplements feature 40 ingredients that will keep your cat feeling its best. It’s also on sale today for $37.99.
Hamster accessories and deals for owners of small animals and fish
Hamster Chew Toy Kit: 51% off
Toys, chewables and more – the accessories in this kit are designed to keep hamsters happy. They are made of wood that’s safe for little critters to chew. In addition to hamsters, the collection is suitable for mice, gerbils and other small pets.
Sold by Amazon
GloFish Betta Aquarium Kit: 27% off
Setting up an aquarium is fun and educational and doesn’t have to require the purchase of multiple items. The GloFish kit comes with everything you need to get started, including lights and decorative accessories. The 3-gallon tank is ideal for beginners as well as avid aquarium hobbyists.
Sold by Amazon
KATUMO Rabbit Chew Toys: 20% off
Katumo treats are made of natural ingredients, such as hay, fruit and vegetables, that many small pets love. They satisfy the urge to chew and are good for pets too.
Sold by Amazon
KATUMO Bird Toy Set: 24% off
Bird toys will provide activities for your pet birds so they can climb, chew and explore. This generous set includes multiple colorful pieces that are appealing to many types of birds.
Sold by Amazon
MidWest Homes Dog Crate: 27% off
Whether you are choosing a home for a new small pet or looking for a new one for your tiny friend, this cage is a good pick. It is easy to set up and comes with accessories to make your little pet’s home cozy and comfortable.
Sold by Amazon
Other top deals in this space
- A spacious cage will give your pet birds room to play. This one is 20% off today.
- This fish food is a customer favorite and is marked down to $9.79.
- A hamster wheel will keep your little friend active. This highly rated model is on sale for $11.63.
- This bed may be small, but it’s ideal for pets such as hamsters. You’ll enjoy a savings of 20% if you buy today.
- This book on caring for birds is a must-read for bird enthusiasts. It’s 49% off today.
- Stock up on SeaChem aquarium gravel and you can save 20%.
- Chuhuayuan Apple sticks are made of natural ingredients that pets love, and they have a consistency that entices them to chew. They are discounted 20%
- For the low price of $10.31, these stylish faux plants will look great in your aquarium.
- These treats are made with seeds and other natural ingredients that are good for birds. They are on sale for $10.
- This aquarium pump is highly rated and marked down to a Prime Early Access Sale price of $19.99.
Shark’s Rocket Pet Plus vacuum and other cleaning deals for homes with pets
Shark Rocket Pet Plus Stick Vacuum: 25% off
With Shark’s powerful suction and on-board tools for reaching touch spots, this vacuum is made for pet owners. It’s also lightweight and easy to maneuver over all types of flooring.
Sold by Amazon
Bissell Cleanview Swivel Pet Vacuum: 28% off
For pet owners who prefer an upright model, the Cleanview is a solid choice. A straightforward design, large dirt cup and swivel steering are key features that make it a reliable cleaning tool for removing pet hair, dirt and debris.
Sold by Amazon
Swiffer WetJet Hardwood: 8% off
Don’t underestimate the power of a Swiffer to eliminate pet hair and dander from your home. It’s easy to use and effective. Its also an affordable option that’s suitable for quick cleanups.
Sold by Amazon
Hoover Dual Spin Pet Plus: 33% off
This carpet cleaner will come in handy when you need to remove pet messes and stains from your carpet. In addition to powerful suction, it has on-board tools for cleaning crevices, upholstery and more.
Sold by Amazon
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac: 43% off
This impressive device is more than a robotic vacuum. It features multiple stage cleaning, smart mapping and reliable suction to effectively clean all types of homes, especially those with pets.
Sold by Amazon
Other top deals in this space
- The VacLife handheld vacuum is useful for quick cleanups. The Prime Early Access Sale price is 35% off.
- At a discount of 26%, you won’t find a better deal on a quality enzyme cleaner.
- This hair removing tool is only $6.99, and it will keep your clothing, upholstery and other fabrics free of pet hair.
- Already affordable, this Samsung stick vac is discounted 40% for the big Amazon sales event.
- The Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe is on sale for $119.99. It’s the perfect cleaning tool for spot cleaning pet messes.
- Formulated to tackle tough stains, the Puracy professional carpet cleaning solution is an awesome deal at $15.19.
- Sheiner’s stain remover will keep your carpet and furniture looking its best, even when your pets have accidents. The price of $26.52 is a bargain.
- This handheld spot remover may be small, but it’s mighty. It’s also on sale today for the low price of $101.50.
- This pet slicker brush is perfect for your pets to detangle their fur. It’s 30% off today.
- This Angry Orange Odor Remover smells like citrus and removes any unwanted smells from your pet. It’s discounted by 47% today.
