Which dog laxative is best?

There’s nothing worse than being all blocked up, and there’s never an easy answer for loosening things out again. From the range of possible causes to the intimidating number of options, solving this problem for your dog can be complex, but don’t worry — it is doable.

The best dog laxative is the Vet Classics No Scoot Dog Supplement For Healthy Anal Gland Function. These chews are packed with natural ingredients, such as beet pulp and pumpkin powder, and the dosage instructions are simple and straightforward.

What to know before you buy a dog laxative

Dog laxative types

There are three types of dog laxatives:

Bulk-forming laxatives are the most commonly found over-the-counter. They’re packed with fiber which aids your dog’s digestive tract and helps your dog’s stool become softer and larger.

Emollient laxatives soften your dog's stool by helping it absorb more water. They're particularly effective for dogs who've just had surgery, as it reduces their need to strain. However, emollient laxatives need to be prescribed.

Lubricant laxatives do just that, lubricate your dog's digestive tract. This helps your dog pass stool faster and easier, and it also helps it absorb water to make it softer. However, it can affect your dog's ability to absorb some nutrients, so it's best used only occasionally.

Dog laxative forms

There are three forms of dog laxatives:

Chews are the most common form as they’re easy to administer and store. They aren’t always the yummiest, so if you have a picky dog, you may want to get one that’s flavored.

Kibble-like laxatives are small, dry pieces that you mix in with your dog's regular food. Like chews, you may need flavored ones to get picky dogs to eat them.

Liquid and powder laxatives are the most difficult to dose, but they can also be the easiest to get your dog to take. All you need to do is mix them with water and add a splash of broth, and your dog should drink it right up.

Dosage quantity

Every dog laxative package contains a certain amount of doses, usually 40, 60 or 120. However, your dog may need several doses if they’re a large breed. You also need to consider how long you need to treat your dog, whether for a week or a new life-long regimen. Since dog laxatives don’t last forever, your goal should be to get only as many as you need. If you’re unsure of how many you need, opt for a smaller amount since you can always order more.

What to look for in a quality dog laxative

Flavor

Dogs don’t like taking medicine any more than you do. Help them and you by getting laxatives with yummy flavors such as chicken, beef and cheese.

Instructions

Dog laxatives must be carefully administered to avoid causing more digestive stress, not to mention to ensure it takes effect. The best laxatives have detailed dosage instructions, including how much to give and how long they need to be given. Some even include instructions or suggestions on actions to take if the laxative doesn’t work.

How much you can expect to spend on a dog laxative

They can cost as little as $10 or as much as $50. Basic laxatives typically cost no more than $15. Higher-quality laxatives can cost up to $25. Large packages of good-quality laxatives typically start around $20.

Dog laxative FAQ

What can cause constipation in dogs?

A. There’s a truly gargantuan list of reasons why your dog may be constipated, from diet issues or age to medication side effects or an enlarged colon. If your dog is constipated, you should always take it to your veterinarian to establish the cause so you can choose the best treatment method, whether that be laxatives or something else.

How long does a dog laxative take to work?

A. That depends on the type of laxative and how bad your dog’s constipation is. Lubricant laxatives can take effect in as little as six hours, but most other laxatives may not start working for 24 to 72 hours.

Can pregnant dogs take a laxative?

A. Most laxatives are safe for pregnant dogs, though you should check with your veterinarian before giving your pregnant dog any kind of laxative.

What’s the best dog laxative to buy?

Top dog laxative

Vet Classics No Scoot Dog Supplement For Healthy Anal Gland Function

What you need to know: These chews were formulated by veterinarians and are packed with healthy ingredients.

What you’ll love: These chews support healthy, regular bowel function and support healthy anal gland function. One chew is needed for every 20 pounds your dog weighs, given twice daily. There are no genetically modified ingredients, with some of the ingredients included being dandelion root and pumpkin powder.

What you should consider: Some dogs won’t want to eat the chews, so they must be hidden. Some consumers noted that these appear to be different from those purchased directly from a veterinarian.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Top dog laxative for the money

NaturVet Stool Ease For Dogs

What you need to know: This small package is excellent for dogs that don’t have digestive issues often.

What you’ll love: Some of its all-natural ingredients include sugar beet pulp, flaxseed, psyllium husk, pumpkin powder and dandelion root. It has 40 chews, with one dosage being one or two chews daily for every 20 pounds your dog weighs. It can be safely used daily if necessary.

What you should consider: Using these daily on large dogs can get expensive fast. It takes a few days for the effects to become noticeable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Worth checking out

Bernie’s Perfect Poop Digestion Support Supplement

What you need to know: These are perfect for picky dogs, thanks to the flavors.

What you’ll love: The flavors are cheddar cheese or chicken, and it comes in 4.2-, 12.8- and 30-ounce sizes. Each dose contains plenty of fiber, prebiotics, probiotics and enzymes, all to aid your dog’s digestive system. It has detailed dosage instructions for each weight class of dog.

What you should consider: Some dogs had allergic reactions such as hives or had digestive issues such as diarrhea or vomiting. It needs to be mixed with your dog’s normal meals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

