Kong dog toys vs. Nylabone dog toys

All dogs are individuals and have their own toy preferences. If you’re unsure about the types of toys your dog likes best, feel free to experiment.

The difference between Nylabone and Kong dog toys

Your canine companion deserves the best toys you can buy, so you might be trying to decide between Kong and Nylabone dog toys. These are both well-known brands in pet toys, but they make pretty different toys from one another, some of which might suit your pup better than others.

Nylabone exclusively makes chew toys, many of which are bone-shaped, though you’ll find some exceptions. Kong makes a wider range of toys, including chew toys, treat-dispensing toys, tug toys and plush toys.

Kong dog toys

The original Kong dog toy is a durable toy that works as a chew toy, a fetch toy or stuffed with treats to keep dogs occupied. While this is still a bestseller, Kong has branched out since then and now sells a vast range of canine toys, including plush toys, rubber chew toys of all shapes and sizes, toys to play fetch with, tug toys and treat-dispensing toys.

You can find Kong toys for all types of dogs, including puppies, senior dogs, food-focused toys and heavy chewers. Depending on the kind of toy, you can spend anywhere from $5-$25 on a Kong dog toy.

What you’ll love about Kong dog toys

Since Kong makes a wide range of dog toys, you have more types to choose from compared to Nylabone toys, which are exclusively chew toys.

Kong has some options for extreme chewers, which is a bonus if your dog destroys most toys within seconds.

Original Kong dog toys have an erratic bounce, which makes playing fetch with them great fun and less formulaic than playing fetch with a standard ball or frisbee.

You can find Kong plush toys with minimal stuffing and puncture-resistant squeakers, increasing their lifespan and reducing mess, especially if your dog likes to destroy plushies.

What you should consider about Kong dog toys

Some dogs don’t find Kong chew toys as satisfying to chew as Nylabones since they can shave small bits off Nylabones, which is similar to chewing a bone.

Heavy chewers may be able to bite chunks off some Kong toys, so you’ll need to supervise them carefully.

Top Kong dog toys

KONG Extreme Dog Toy

A more durable alternative to the original Kong toy, this versatile toy can be thrown for your dog to chase and catch, is suitable for chewing, and can also be stuffed with peanut butter or small treats to entertain bored dogs.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and Petco

KONG Wobbler

Part dog toy, part Weeble, the Kong wobbler wobbles as your dog knocks it, but it won’t fall. Fill it with treats to provide hours of entertainment for a food-motivated pooch.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and Petco

KONG Comfort Kiddos Bear

This is a cute and cuddly soft toy for dogs who like to carry around and snuggle with their plushies, rather than attempting to rip them apart. The squeaker is removable for when you need some quiet time.

Sold by Amazon and Petco

Nylabone dog toys

Nylabone makes dog chew toys. As the company’s name suggests, most of these are bone-shaped and made out of a compacted nylon material that’s highly durable.

Assuming you choose the correct size and strength, these bones are rugged enough so that your dog can’t chew through them, but they can shave off tiny pieces, so they feel like they’re making progress chewing through them. If your dog ingests any of these little shavings, they’ll safely pass through the digestive tract.

Nylabones are reasonably inexpensive. The cheapest cost less than $5, while the most expensive options don’t exceed $20.

What you’ll love about Nylabone dog toys

You can find Nylabone suited to a range of chewing strengths and styles, from gentle to extreme.

Some Nylabones have textured exteriors to improve your dog’s dental health as they chew.

Chewing on a Nylabone helps fulfill your dog’s natural urge to chew and helps stop them from chewing items they shouldn’t, such as shoes or furniture.

Many Nylabones have a flavor to make them more appealing for dogs to chew, and this flavor is infused through the whole toy.

What you should consider about Nylabone dog toys

Nylabone only makes chew toys, so you don’t have as wide a range of options compared to Kong dog toys.

The tiny shavings that come off Nylabone dog toys get everywhere.

Top Nylabone dog toys

Nylabone DuraChew BIG Chew Toy

This giant Nylabone is suited to large dogs that are heavy chewers. Even the most powerful of jaws won’t be able to bite chunks off this toy, making it safe and long-lasting.

Sold by Chewy and Petco

Nylabone Power Chew Smooth Ring

Another model that’s great for extreme chewers, though this one has a ring shape rather than a classic bone shape. It’s intended for dogs up to 50 pounds and is infused with a cheeseburger flavor to encourage dogs to chew.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and Petco

Nylabone FlexiChew Dental Chew Toy

This is a slightly flexible alternative to harder Nylabones for moderate chewers. The textured exterior is great for your dog’s dental health by removing plaque as they chew.

Sold by Amazon

Should you get a Kong dog toy or a Nylabone dog toy?

Whether you should buy a Kong dog toy or a Nylabone dog toy will depend on a range of factors, such as the type of toy you want to buy, the level of durability you require and your dog’s preferences.

Both Kong and Nylabone make some highly durable dog toys for the most powerful chewers, but they also produce some for lighter chewers. You might ultimately decide to buy some Kong toys and some Nylabone toys to give your canine companion a range of items.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.