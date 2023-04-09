8 best Teva sandals

Best Teva sandals to get

When it comes to footwear, finding sandals that are both practical and stylish can be tricky. With Teva sandals, however, you get the best of both worlds. These shoes are durable, comfortable and versatile enough for nearly any walking, whether it’s out in the woods or on the beach. Traditionally sporty, these sandals now come in many designs to complement nearly any outfit and style, too.

Origin

Teva sandals were invented by a river guide named Mark Thatcher who worked at the Grand Canyon in the early 1980s. Thatcher determined there were limited shoes for water activities, so he took two watchbands with Velcro and attached them to a pair of flip-flops.

This resulted in comfortable shoes that could be used in and around the water without coming loose or floating away. This footwear would later become Teva, which is known for its utilitarian style, comfort and versatility in outdoor walking.

Construction

Similar to most sandals, Teva sandals consist of three main parts:

Inner sole : Also known as the footbed, the inner sole is designed to cushion every step, support the arches, minimize impact and keep you comfortable.

: Also known as the footbed, the inner sole is designed to cushion every step, support the arches, minimize impact and keep you comfortable. Outer sole: As the outermost part of the shoe, this helps keep your gait balanced and sure as you walk on flat or rocky terrain. It also provides a solid grip so you don’t slip.

As the outermost part of the shoe, this helps keep your gait balanced and sure as you walk on flat or rocky terrain. It also provides a solid grip so you don’t slip. Midsole: Some sandals have a midsole for additional support and comfort.

Some sandals have a midsole for additional support and comfort. Straps: The straps keep the sandals securely on your feet, whether you’re on wet or dry ground. Some straps are thicker for added support, while others are thinner and more stylish.

Purpose

Teva offers sandals for the following recreational and everyday purposes:

Hiking

Water activities

General outdoor use

Walking around town

Road Trips

Home use

Festivals

Some sandals have specific names to denote their main purpose. For example, the Hurricane line offers optimum support and comfort for hiking and camping.

Collections and collaborations

Teva has a large collection of footwear, including:

Classic sandals

Flip-flops

Boots

Flatforms

Slip-on shoes

Pride styles

Teva also collaborates with different brands, such as Anna Sui and Dublish, on its footwear. This has helped them expand their offerings to a more diverse crowd.

Sustainability

Teva is committed to sustainable fashion. It uses recycled materials and minimizes resource waste in production. The company has even introduced a recycling program for its sandals, TevaForever, which cuts down on waste.

Material

As part of Teva’s sustainability efforts, many of its sandals consist of recycled materials, such as polyester yarn or plastic. Other common materials include:

Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate foam in the inner sole or footbed. This is used in sportswear to absorb shock and minimize impact. It’s also lightweight, elastic and soft, ideal for anyone who enjoys long walks and hikes but doesn’t want to be burdened by heavier shoes.

This is used in sportswear to absorb shock and minimize impact. It’s also lightweight, elastic and soft, ideal for anyone who enjoys long walks and hikes but doesn’t want to be burdened by heavier shoes. Rubber for the outer sole. This adds to the sandal’s structural integrity and helps it keep its shape for a long time. It also provides the necessary traction when walking on different surfaces.

This adds to the sandal’s structural integrity and helps it keep its shape for a long time. It also provides the necessary traction when walking on different surfaces. Leather for specialty sandals. Fashionable and comfortable, these shoes stand out.

Fashionable and comfortable, these shoes stand out. Polyurethane in the midsoles. This provides additional cushion and support.

Some Teva footwear is also vegan-friendly. Many designs are also made with micro-ban treatment to prevent odors.

Color

When it comes to colors and patterns, Teva has an impressive selection. Popular options include:

Different patterns on the inner or outer sole

Straps in a solid color, such as dark brown, with a matching sole

Straps in one color or pattern with a contrasting sole

Two-toned straps

Stripes, polka dots or other prints on the straps

Size

Teva sandals come in sizes for men, women, children and all genders. The official website lists specific sizing information and tips on how to measure your feet to find the right size. Here are the main sizing options:

Adults — sizes 5 to 15

sizes 5 to 15 Kids — 0 to 2 years old, 1.5 to 5 years old, 5 to 7.5 years old, etc. (based on age brackets)

Some footwear is available in narrow or wide sizes, too.

8 best Teva sandals

Teva Original Universal Sandal

These adult sandals are available in sizes 7 to 15. They have a thick black sole and come in 34 different strap colors and patterns. They consist of quick-drying material and have a soft, flexible midsole for additional support and comfort. The straps are adjustable for a secure fit.

Sold by Amazon

Teva Forebay Sandal

With closed toes and thick materials, these sandals provide maximum protection to your feet while hiking or camping. They have an adjustable Velcro strap and are comfortable. They’re also vegan, meaning they consist of plant and synthetic materials. The rubber outer sole is durable and offers excellent grip and traction.

Sold by Amazon

Teva W Hurricane Xlt2 Sport Sandal

These wide sandals come in sizes 5 to 14. They have a durable rubber outer sole that offers superior traction on any terrain. The adjustable straps make for a secure, comfortable fit.

Sold by Amazon

Teva Original Universal Sport Sandal

Casual and sporty, these sandals have quick-drying webbing and are constructed from recycled materials. They’re rugged and shock-absorbent, making them ideal for rough terrain. They come in 39 colors, including classic black.

Sold by Amazon

Teva Flatform Universal Sandal

With thicker soles and a supportive footbed, these sandals are made for walking in the woods, on the beach or in town. They come in adult sizes ranging from 5 to 11.

Sold by Amazon

Teva Tirra Sandal

This stylish sandal has comfortable straps, a thick foam midsole that cups the heel for maximum support and a durable outer sole with excellent grip. It’s available in 15 colorful designs and patterns. With adult sizes ranging from 5 to 12, it’s a great all-purpose shoe.

Sold by Amazon

Teva Kids Original Universal Sandal

Lightweight, sporty and comfortable, these sandals are perfect for toddlers, young children and older kids. They consist of recycled plastic and polyester yarn. They also have a thick foam sole for extra cushioning and shock absorbency. The rubber outer sole is also highly durable for active kids.

Sold by Amazon

Teva Unisex-Child Kids Hurricane Drift Sandal

Designed especially for active children, these sandals come in 14 colors, including blue and fiery red. They’re lightweight enough to float on water and durable to resist a lot of wear and tear.

Sold by Amazon

