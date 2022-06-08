Which New Balance baseball cleats are best?

If you’re a baseball player, you need equipment like a bat and a fielding glove, but don’t underestimate the importance of having reliable shoes. Baseball cleats give players the traction and comfort they need on the field to perform at a high level.

New Balance is a brand known for its affordable yet high-quality athletic shoes. For example, the New Balance FuelCell Comp V3 TPU Baseball Cleats are comfortable, responsive and perfect for those who play in a league where metal cleats aren’t allowed.

What to know before you buy New Balance baseball cleats

Size and fit

Your cleats should fit you comfortably, so wearing the correct size is crucial. A snug fit is ideal, but you don’t want your feet to feel constricted — this can limit your mobility and flexibility. Also, it would help if you considered the shape of your foot, as some players have over-pronated or supinated feet, making some cleats uncomfortable. Most baseball cleats have a narrow build, but you can sometimes find wide-foot alternatives if you have wide feet.

Position and style of play

Players of different fielding positions often have preferences for their baseball or softball cleats. Outfielders generally prefer cleats that offer as much traction as possible since grass can be slippery, and chunks of mud or dirt can impede a player’s speed and movements. Many infielders and power hitters like wearing more robust cleats that provide better stability and ankle support, but quick and agile players generally prefer lightweight shoes to maximize their speed.

Durability

Most cleats are made with durable synthetic leather and mesh fabrics, so they’re breathable and provide adequate protection. However, cleats naturally wear out over time. Some players, such as pitchers and catchers, need replacements more often due to the style of play required at those positions. Regardless of your fielding position, make sure your cleats have a sturdy build and stiff studs at the bottom.

What to look for in quality New Balance baseball cleats

Metal cleats

Metal cleats are worn by most players in Major League Baseball and at the collegiate level. They provide the most traction, but aren’t permitted in many casual recreational leagues as they’re more dangerous than molded cleats.

Molded cleats have rubber nubs, and thermoplastic polyurethane cleats use hard plastic for the stud pattern. Both are more durable than metal cleats, but they don’t offer the same traction, and studs can’t be replaced if they’re damaged or worn out.

Ankle cut

Mid-cut and high-cut cleats are ideal for extra support since they extend further above the ankle than low-cut shoes. Wearing mid-cut or high-cut cleats lowers the risk of rolling your ankle, but some players find them clunky because of their bulkier build. Low-cut shoes don’t offer the same ankle support and protection, but they’re more lightweight, making them the preferred style for speedy players.

Color

The most common colors for cleats are white, black or grey, but most are available in many colors and patterns so players can match with the rest of their uniform or their school team’s colors.

How much you can expect to spend on New Balance baseball cleats

The most affordable New Balance baseball cleats cost $70-$100 and are excellent for recreational players. However, most metal cleats or those made with more durable materials usually cost $100-$160.

New Balance baseball cleats FAQ

Can I wear soccer cleats instead of baseball cleats?

A. Yes, wearing soccer cleats is acceptable for younger, inexperienced players. However, soccer shoes don’t have a toe cleat, which is helpful in baseball for pivoting and taking off quickly for a base, so they’re not ideal for more experienced players.

How long should baseball cleats last?

A. It depends on your style of play and how often you play, but they should generally last six to 12 months, which translates to one to two seasons of weekly games.

What are the best New Balance baseball cleats to buy?

Top New Balance baseball cleats

New Balance FuelCell Comp V3 TPU Baseball Cleats

What you need to know: These shoes provide excellent traction and are a great alternative to metal cleats.

What you’ll love: These shoes have a breathable and durable woven textile upper and a TPU molded plate that offers grip comparable to that of metal cleats. The FuelCell midsole allows for efficient energy transfer for more flexibility and responsiveness, and they come in four colors.

What you should consider: They’re expensive for New Balance cleats and take a while to break in.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top New Balance baseball cleats for the money

New Balance 3000 V5 TPU Baseball Cleats

What you need to know: These shoes are durable and offer all-day comfort, making them ideal for beginners and tournaments.

What you’ll love: They have a mid-cut design for extra ankle support, and the synthetic mesh upper is durable and breathable, so your feet stay cool and dry. The midsoles contain memory foam inserts for a lightweight design and superior responsiveness and stability.

What you should consider: They’re not as durable as other cleats, as some customers complained about the studs being worn out quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

New Balance 3000v5 Metal Baseball Cleats

What you need to know: These cleats are engineered to provide excellent traction and performance on grass and dirt surfaces.

What you’ll love: These shoes have a TPU and polyester mesh upper for superior durability and ventilation and have a heel and midsole that offer plenty of soft cushioning. The eight-spike metal plate provides outstanding grip on wet grass and muddy diamonds. Also, players can choose from 15 stylish colors.

What you should consider: They run small, so it’s best to purchase a size up for a more comfortable fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

