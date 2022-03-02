Which in-ground basketball hoop is best?

Basketball has a simple goal: Toss a ball through a hoop to score the most points. This makes it fun for people of all ages.

While it might be tough to get court time at the neighborhood playground, if you install an in-ground hoop on your property, you can play basketball anytime you want.

The best in-ground basketball hoop will be height-adjustable so you can raise or lower the net to match the player’s skill level. Goalrilla FT Series Basketball Hoop is a top-of-the-line in-ground basketball hoop that couples an arena-style look with pro-style performance.

What to know before you buy an in-ground basketball hoop

Where should you install an in-ground basketball hoop?

The first thing you need to do before installing a basketball hoop is to check any local ordinances or homeowner’s association rules for restrictions on placement and installation of a basketball hoop. Once you know you’re good to go, you will need to find a level place to install the basketball hoop that is not in a low-lying area that gathers water. Also, to play, you will need a paved surface. Because of this, a basketball hoop is often installed at the edge of a driveway, but not near or in the street.

In-ground basketball hoop vs. portable basketball hoop

Two of the three types of basketball hoops are in-ground basketball hoops and portable basketball hoops. For those with inquiring minds, the third type is wall-mount basketball hoops. The main reason people choose an in-ground basketball hoop is because it is a durable and solid option for players who are serious about their game and want a basketball hoop that will last for more than a few years. On the other hand, individuals who choose a portable model prioritize budget and will only want a basketball hoop for casual use.

For more information on other types of basketball hoops, check out this BestReviews buying guide for basketball hoops.

What to look for in a quality in-ground basketball hoop

Appropriate backboard size

Backboards range from 44 inches to 72 inches. While a 72-inch backboard is regulation size and it offers the most shot opportunities, it is often too large for a small driveway. Most individuals who have a limited play area will be happy with a 54-inch backboard.

Height-adjustable

If you have a younger kid who will be playing basketball, it is important to get a hoop that can be easily raised or lowered to accommodate the player’s skill level. Some models may require adult supervision to raise and lower, while others can be operated by the child.

Breakaway rim

If you have older kids and adults who will be playing basketball, a breakaway rim is essential. This safety feature helps ensure neither the rim, the backboard nor the player will be damaged or injured if someone collides with or grabs the rim.

Removable

While an in-ground basketball hoop is designed to be a permanent installation, there are some models that bolt in place so they can be disassembled and taken with you if you ever decide to move.

How much you can expect to spend on an in-ground basketball hoop

The price range for an in-ground basketball hoop spans from roughly $300 for a budget model to over $2,000 for a top-of-the-line option.

In-ground basketball hoop FAQ

Is it hard to install an in-ground basketball hoop?

A. While installing an in-ground basketball hoop wouldn’t be considered the easiest DIY project, it is not the most difficult either. If you are comfortable digging, mixing and pouring cement, and you are mechanically inclined, installing an in-ground basketball hoop will be a task you can complete with the help of one or two friends.

What types of tools and materials do I need for an in-ground basketball hoop installation?

A. While the installation for each model is a little different, here is a general list of tools and materials that you may need to install a basketball hoop:

80-pound bag of concrete – the amount you need will depend on the size of your hole.

A post hole digger and/or a shovel.

Wrenches or other hand tools that are called for in the instructions.

A wheelbarrow.

A garden hose that is connected to a water source.

A level.

A concrete form.

How much does it cost to get an in-ground basketball hoop professionally installed?

A. While there are many factors that contribute to the final cost of having a basketball hoop professionally installed, the average cost is roughly $450. If you are not comfortable doing the work yourself, hiring a professional may be a wise strategy.

What’s the best in-ground basketball hoop to buy?

Top in-ground basketball hoop

Goalrilla FT Series Basketball Hoop

What you need to know: If you are looking for a high-end, in-ground basketball hoop that offers pro-style look and performance, this is a solid option.

What you’ll love: The clear-view tempered-glass backboard and black anodized frame give this model an arena-style look, while the clever installation method allows you to unbolt your basketball hoop and take it with you if you ever move. This unit has a three-point suspension system, which adds stability and strength to the design.

What you should consider: Because of the design of the height-adjustment mechanism, the higher you raise the net, the closer it gets to the pole.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Top in-ground basketball hoop for the money

Lifetime In-Ground Power Lift Basketball System

What you need to know: For the individual who is looking for a great value, this basketball hoop costs a fraction of what you would pay for a top model.

What you’ll love : The shatterproof, 52-inch, steel-framed blackboard is manufactured using a polycarbonate surface for strength and durability. The power-lift height-adjustment mechanism can be operated by just the squeeze of a handle and it has a range of 7.5 feet to 10 feet high. This unit has UV protection for weather resistance and the three-piece pole features a friction-weld joint for stability.

What you should consider: This product consistently receives criticism for below par instructions and a challenging assembly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Silverback In-Ground Basketball Hoop

What you need to know: This well-built, reliable basketball hoop has a number of features that help it stand out from other models.

What you’ll love: This basketball hoop features a tempered-glass backboard with a breakaway rim that will flex under pressure (instead of breaking) for added safety. The powder-coated steel pole has a crank mechanism that allows children of all ages to easily adjust the height of the rim. This basketball hoop comes with a five-year limited warranty for peace of mind.

What you should consider: You may experience minimal wobble with this model. For most, it is not an issue, but at this price point it can be a little disappointing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

