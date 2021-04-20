Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Cuomo Under Fire
Crime
National
News 4 Investigates
Around New York
Call 4 Action
Wake Up
Child Victims Act
What’s Trending
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Jerry Sullivan
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Top Stories
AP source: Chelsea preparing to ask out of Super League
NYS statewide COVID positivity rate drops to lowest level since Nov. 12
EXPLAINER: Conviction on lesser murder count might not stick
Niagara County Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway teen
4 Warn Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Closings 4 You
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Tower Cam
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
NFL Draft
UB Bulls
College Sports
High School Sports
Buffalo Bisons
Jerry Sullivan
Chase for the Championship
Olympics
Community
Get vaccinated in WNY
Contests
Shop Small 716
Coats 4 Kids
Events Calendar
Mel’s Mutts
Make-A-Wish
4-Mented in WNY
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Found It On 4
Report It!
Wake Up! Birthdays
About Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Email Newsletter
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Cycling
What you need for safe road cycling
Best sunglasses for cycling
Tweets by News 4 Buffalo
Trending Stories
Buffalo State College responds after video shows instructor saying she’s “sick of talking about Black Lives Matter”
Video
4 Warn Weather
Hair salon owner in the southern tier outraged after being sent an $800 bill for a COVID-19 test
Video
U.S.-Canada border closure now listed through May 21
Video
Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at NY grocery store
Buffalo police lieutenant with long disciplinary history retires while on leave
Watch News 4 Now
Walk-in appointments at ECC North and South available for anyone 18+ until 7 p.m.
NYS statewide COVID positivity rate drops to lowest level since Nov. 12
7 vaccinated residents at Heathwood Assisted Living test positive for COVID
Video