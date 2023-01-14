Which inflatable gym mats are best?

Inflatable gym mats are perfect for everything from cheerleading to gymnastics to parkour to martial arts and are available in various lengths to accommodate the amount of space you have. The EZ Glam Inflatable Gymnastics Tumbling Track is a first-rate inflatable gym mat.

What to know before you buy an inflatable gym mat

Find the right size for you

Inflatable gym mats usually have a height of about 4-8 inches, a width of 3-3.5 feet and a length of anywhere from 1.5 to 39 feet. You should think about the amount of space you have available before deciding which size is right for you and your needs.

You should also consider how you will be using the mat. For example, for sports and activities like yoga or martial arts, you probably only need about 4 or 5 feet in length. But if you’re practicing cheerleading or tumbling, you probably need a longer mat.

Consider the material

Inflatable gym mats typically use durable and strong PVC as the outer covering. The mats also usually use drop-stitch or double-wall technology, which includes thousands of polyester threads connecting two woven polyester pieces.

Are carrying handles included?

You should find a gym mat with carrying handles on both sides to enable you to slide the mat into position or carry it to another location. It’s best to find handles with finger grips or a rubber coating for increased control.

What to look for in a quality inflatable gym mat

Dual valves

Dual valves give you better control and allow you to let out or fill the air to reach the correct pressure without impacting the overall inflation. One of the valves enables pressure adjustment, while the other valve is used for inflation.

Splicing features

Inflatable gym mats are typically only about a meter wide, which might not provide you enough room in some cases. If you get a mat with Velcro strips on the edge of the bottom side of the mat, then you can use a connector strip to attach two mats side by side for a wider practice area.

Extra accessories

You should look for some extra accessories when purchasing your gym mat, including a repair kit, a carrying case or bag and an air pump.

How much you can expect to spend on an inflatable gym mat

Inflatable gym mats vary in price from about $100 to more than $1,000. The most inexpensive mats go for about $100, while midrange gym mats cost about $100-$350 and high-end gym mats range in price from about $350 to over $1,000.

Inflatable gym mat FAQ

Could the gym mat slide while you’re using it?

A. Inflatable gym mats usually have a nonslip surface on each side of the mat. The top side of the mat might have a rubbery or velvety texture that offers increased traction while protecting your skin from abrasions.

The bottom side of the mat has a gripping texture that keeps the mat in place, but this side is not as friendly to your skin. The bottom side also has some Velcro strips for connecting the mats together.

Can you use an inflatable gym mat on grass?

A. You should always read the recommendations from the manufacturer before using the mat, but you can use most gym mats on grass. That being said, you might need a protective barrier between the ground and the mat. The protective barrier can help reduce and prevent punctures and keep any debris and dirt off the surface of the mat.

Should you fold or roll the gym mat up for storage?

A. You should always roll the mat to keep any creases from forming when you’re not using it. Keep in mind that it’s much easier to roll the mat after you have completely deflated it. You might need to test it out a few times to determine how tightly you need to roll the mat to fit it inside the carrying case.

What are the best inflatable gym mats to buy?

Top inflatable gym mat

EZ Glam Inflatable Gymnastics Tumbling Track

What you need to know: This mat has some amazing features like waterproof and durable material, an air pump and handles.

What you’ll love: It features built-in handles to move and carry it around easily. It also comes with an electric air pump and a repair kit.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to move this gym mat on your own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top inflatable gym mat for the money

Beyond Marina Air Gymnastics Tumble Track

What you need to know: This mat offers nonslip material and a sturdy design that is excellent for gymnastics and yoga.

What you’ll love: It includes an efficient valve and an air pump to deflate or inflate the mat within about 30 seconds. The mat can also float on water and is ideal for aquatic, outdoor and indoor use.

What you should consider: This gym mat might gradually deflate over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dobests Air Track Tumbling Gymnastics Mat

What you need to know: This mat is made from double-sided sandwich fabric that doesn’t deform under pressure.

What you’ll love: It comes with an air pump, repair kit and a carrying case for simple transporting. The gym mat also has some extra depth for a more cushioned feel and is perfect for practicing tumbling.

What you should consider: It might be difficult to move by yourself.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.