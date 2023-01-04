It’s a good idea to wipe down your exercise ball regularly. You can buy gym equipment wipes or wipe it down with everyday disinfectant spray.

Which exercise ball is best?

If you’re feeling motivated to get in shape, introduce an exercise ball into your fitness routine. It’s a sound investment, especially when you consider its versatility through countless movements.

Exercise balls are as basic as it gets when it comes to gym equipment. They can be used for balancing, resistance, and cardio exercises. They’re well-liked by fitness enthusiasts and have even migrated into offices as seats that promote better posture.

Our favorite is the Live Infinitely Exercise Ball, which is nontoxic and made without BPA, phthalates or latex.

What to know before you buy an exercise ball

Size

When it comes to exercise balls, you may be surprised to find them in a variety of sizes. They typically measure between 45 and 85 centimeters (17.7 and 33.5 inches) in diameter, though there are some mini balls available that are around 10 inches.

While you can incorporate any size into your routine, if you’d like to maximize your experience, it’s best to get one that suits your height. Many manufacturers list the recommended height for each of their exercise ball sizes. A 55-centimeter ball, for example, is suitable for individuals between 5 feet 1 inch and 5 feet 7 inches.

Weight limit

Exercise balls have two types of weight limits: body weight and static. Body weight limit refers to the amount of weight the ball can handle with a moving user, whereas a static weight limit is how much it can sustain without movement.

The average exercise ball has a body weight limit of 250 to 300 pounds. There are also some that can accommodate as much as 600 pounds. The static weight limit, which is higher than the body weight limit on the ball, ranges anywhere from 1,000 to 2,800 pounds.

What to look for in a quality exercise ball

Anti-burst technology

To hold up to the wear and tear of training, premium exercise balls are designed with anti-burst technology. They feature thicker walls made of PVC or high-grade plastic. Unlike other balls, these are far more durable and less likely to puncture if they come into contact with pebbles or debris from the floor or shoes.

Anti-slip and nonstick texture

Exercise balls strike a balance between anti-slip and nonstick technology. The ball is smooth enough to manipulate on the floor, but it’s not too slick to the point of being uncontrollable. Some exercise balls have a fine texture, which helps improve your grip on them.

Extra gear

You can purchase an exercise ball on its own or invest in a kit with extra gear. These deluxe packs include resistance bands, stability rings, free weights, and exercise guides. They tend to be a bit more expensive, but they’re a good solution if you’re looking to build a dynamic home gym on a budget.

How much you can expect to spend on an exercise ball

Small exercise balls cost around $10 but won’t hold up to heavy use. Larger, more durable exercise balls cost closer to $30. If you want a gym-quality exercise ball, especially one that comes with compatible accessories, be prepared to spend as much as $100.

Exercise ball FAQ

Q. Do exercise balls come already inflated?

A. Only some do. Those that do not come inflated, however, are usually packed with their own manual pumps. Inflation takes a few minutes at most, though you can also use a bicycle tire pump if you have one, which might be a bit quicker.

Q. Should I buy more than one exercise ball?

A. Many people purchase a few ball sizes to maximize the number of exercises and applications. You can choose a full-size ball for most of your exercises and also have a smaller one to use in lower-body exercises. Mini exercise balls have a variety of uses, and you can even use them in conjunction with your larger exercise ball.

What are the best exercise balls to buy?

Top exercise ball

Live Infinitely Exercise Ball

What you need to know: It has impressive durability for those who intend to use it daily.

What you’ll love: Its super thick walls support up to 2,600 pounds. It’s available in several colors and sizes.

What you should consider: You should double-check the size chart and dimensions before finalizing your decision.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top exercise ball for money

URBNFit Exercise Ball

What you need to know: This well-made ball won’t break the bank and even has its own pump.

What you’ll love: It has an anti-burst coating and a textured, nonslip surface. It also comes with a free PDF exercise book.

What you should consider: There are mixed reviews on the stability ring.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dynapro Exercise Ball

What you need to know: This gym-quality ball can be used as an office chair.

What you’ll love: It comes with its own pump and is available in several colors and sizes. It’s also compatible with other Dynapro products.

What you should consider: You can pop it if you’re too rough with it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

