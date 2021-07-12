The best Nike shoes for men

If you find the perfect type of Nike shoes for your needs, don’t be afraid to buy more than one pair. Athletes and trainers often rotate shoes to prolong their quality.

Which Nike shoes are best for men?

With decades of trusted, high-performance products and a range of famed endorsers, Nike is a go-to brand when it comes to fitness. A pair of Nike shoes offer support, reliability, and comfort for whatever activity or obstacle comes your way.

Nike offers a range of men’s shoes, from high-quality options featuring patented technology to budget-friendly, all-around choices. While our top pick, Nike Men’s Free RN Flyknit Running Shoe, is from the former category, there’s still plenty to consider and sift through when shopping. Our buying guide can help you find the perfect pair — or pairs — of men’s Nike shoes for all your needs.

Considerations when choosing Nike shoes for men

Purpose

Most Nike men’s shoes can be sorted into one of two categories: sport and fashion. For sporting options, shoes may be geared toward running, basketball, or tennis and feature technology and innovation designed to maximize performance. Fashion options, however, are meant to be shown off but don’t do well when exposed to inclement weather or aggressive use.

Still, there are many Nike options that combine both aspects, with men’s shoes that are stylish while still offering support and durability for casual activities.

Cut

Consider where you want the shoe to be cut; that is, how low or high the top line of the shoe is. Low-cut options reveal your ankle and are made for sports, while high-tops are considered more fashionable.

Materials

Leather is a high-end option for some Nike shoes and allows them to be printed or textured for a certain look. Synthetic leather is also an option for vegan or eco-conscious consumers. Another popular material is mesh, which allows the foot to breathe better when working out, though moisture may be able to penetrate and get in as well. Nike’s proprietary Flyknit is breathable and lightweight, more so than mesh, and also allows an impressive flex which increases durability.

Features of Nike shoes for men

Nike technology

Nike boasts a range of innovative technologies used on their shoes. Air-Sole cushioning helps with shock absorption, while the Zoom Air unit focuses on increasing speed and agility and simultaneously reducing muscle fatigue. The popular Shox feature, meanwhile, has individual cushions to help with one’s stride.

Color

Nike shoes are made in a variety of colors and designs. Some are multicolor, while others are simply black or white. While it won’t affect performance, consider your own personal style, whether you’re playing as part of a team that has specific colors, and if you’ll be using the sneaker outdoors.

The pattern of colors is referred to as the colorway, and there are regularly new and sought-after combinations released online. Those on-trend colorways cost more than those of years past, so you may be able to save some money by wearing older designs.

How much you can expect to spend on a pair of Nike shoes for men

Quality, sport-specific Nike men’s shoes typically cost between $100-$250 and are likely to feature certain innovations. Serious athletes can expect to pay more, while casual, synthetic shoes may be less expensive.

Nike shoes for men FAQ

Q. How do I best maintain my Nike shoes?

A. Nike shoes require care and maintenance and should be looked at as a quality investment. Look for material-specific cleaners to tend to the outside of the shoe — removing any dirt or mud after use is important to maintain the treads. Store your shoes in a rack or box to retain their appearance and prevent creases.

Q. How long do Nike men’s shoes last?

A. Intense regular exercisers should expect to replace their shoes every six months or so, depending on how aggressively they use them. For casual fitness enthusiasts, you may find the shoes are suitable for a year. When they start to feel uncomfortable, it’s time to replace them.

Nike shoes for men we recommend

Best of the best

Nike Men’s Free RN Flyknit Running Shoe

Our take: High-quality Nike shoes featuring Flyknit construction for durability, comfort, and support.

What we like: Shoe stretches and flexes as needed without wearing down. Provides ample cushioning and enhanced traction. Offered in various colors and designs.

What we dislike: Pricey; best for serious wearers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck

Nike Varsity Compete TR 2 Trainer

Our take: Versatile exercise sneaker at a budget-friendly price ideal for casual gym-goers and trainers.

What we like: Mesh material is light and breathable. Quality traction and a tight, comfortable fit offers stability and confidence. Good value.

What we dislike: Lacks long-term durability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nike Men’s Air Max Torch 4 Running Sneaker

Our take: Stylish, synthetic-made shoe with enhanced cushioning and a secure fit for runners of all skill levels.

What we like: Impressive running shoe that provides necessary support and stability for dedicated runners. Comfortable, snug fit. Breathable design. Many designs available.

What we dislike: May not protect well against cold or rainy weather.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Anthony Marcusa writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.