What do you need for golfing?

America’s first 18-hole golf course was constructed in 1892 on a sheep farm in Downer’s Grove, Illinois. The course is still intact, though downsized to nine holes.

First time golfing necessities

Golf is a fun and relaxing way to spend a weekend. It’s also a great way to reconnect with friends or schmooze business associates. And it’s even a fun activity for families. Tiger Woods started copying his father’s swing when he was only 6 months old.

There is no getting around that golf requires a tremendous amount of skill, making it frustrating for a beginner. Unfortunately, there are no products out there that will suddenly make you a scratch golfer, but you can cut down on that frustration and make your day out on the links just a little bit easier if you come prepared.

The best golf gear

Don’t forget that you’re going to be outside and in the sun, so you want to make sure you not only load up on sunscreen but that you come prepared with a hat and sunglasses.

Just because you’re going to be outside, don’t assume that the weather will be ideal. If you head out in a foursome with a group of die-hard golfers, you may have to brave the elements. That means bringing a golf umbrella, towel and possibly even a poncho so you can stay dry if the sky opens up.

Best golf club sets for men

Top Flite 2020 XL 13-Piece Complete Set

This complete top-level set includes a driver, three wood, four and five hybrids, irons six through nine, pitching wedge and putter. The driver and fairway woods have graphite shafts and come with durable nylon headcovers. The stand bag and easy-to-adjust and padded dual carry straps make it comfortable and convenient to carry for 18 holes.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

TaylorMade RBZ Speedlite Complete 13-Piece Set

This is a top-of-the-line golf set that can serve a beginner while also having everything a pro would need. The racing world inspired the style of the lightweight bag, so it’s durable, functional and aesthetically pleasing. The eight pockets and insulated cooling pouch make for ample storage.

Sold by Amazon

Best golf club sets for women

Top Flite Women’s 2020 XL 12-Piece Complete Set

The ultimate women’s golf set, this option has everything one would need for success on the course. The clubs have been fitted with graphite shafts to improve speed. It’s lightweight and easy to carry, but the four pockets still have room for plenty of storage.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Aspire X1 Ladies Women’s Complete Golf Club Set

This high-quality, right-handed women’s golf set comes with a matching pink bag and headcovers. The clubs use stainless steel, and all the woods are graphite shafts, making them ultra-light. The dual-straps allow you to carry the bag like a backpack.

Sold by Amazon

Best accessories for first time golfing

Top Flite 2020 XL Distance Yellow Golf Balls

Take your game to the next level with these golf balls with Distance Dimple Technology and High Resiliency Core construction to increase launch speed and distance while minimizing spin. The bright and vibrant yellow color will help you to track your amazing shots.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Maxfli 2.75” White Tees

This assortment tee pack with 100 white tees will cover you in the tee department for many outings. These longer-length tees allow you to push in the tee when you use your iron club or lengthen them when using the driver.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Golf Pride New Decade MultiCompound Grip

Improve your swing and overall performance with these grips. The black velvet allows for firm control in all weather conditions, while the high-performance rubber provides ultimate comfort and responsiveness.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Callaway 2019 X-Tech Golf Glove

This high-tech, premium golf glove is made from cabretta leather and has perforations to reduce moisture and increase breathability. The microfiber leather and tech mesh will help to improve grip, flexibility and club control.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best golf clothing and shoes for men

Under Armour Men’s Playoff 2.0 Golf Polo

A perfect shirt for a day out on the course, this polo uses 100% polyester, making it lightweight and very breathable. The four-way stretch fabric allows for a wide range of motion that won’t hinder your swing. Available in multiple colors and designs.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

FootJoy Men’s Sport LT Golf Shoes

These easy-to-clean and care-for synthetic leather and waterproof golf shoes can help improve performance while still being stylish. The proprietary DuraMax rubber outsoles and the SoftSpikes make this a top-of-the-line golf shoe that provides incredible traction.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best golf clothing and shoes for women

Slazenger Women’s New Tech 16” Golf Skort

Hit the golf course in a skort that offers style, comfort and maximum durability. Crafted with CoolPass technology to wick the sweat away, it will keep you cool no matter how many holes you’re playing. The built-in mesh shorts allow you the mobility to take any shot, no matter where your ball might end up throughout the day.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

adidas Women’s W Tech Response Golf Shoe

This golf shoe for women is lightweight and breathable. The six-spike configuration allows for improved traction and stability, while the EVA insole gives you extra cushioning, which will come in handy during those lost few holes.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.