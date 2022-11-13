Which white snowboarding pants are best?

A good pair of snowboarding pants is crucial for winter sports and what better style than a white pair? They’re intended to provide mobility, water-resistance and warmth, while still remaining breathable. Even if you don’t snowboard, these pants are still great for sledding, skiing or hiking in the snow. With wearable technology advancing every year, there are plenty of options to choose from and a lot of things to consider when deciding on the right pair. For a completely waterproof and action-oriented pair of white snowboarding pants, the Volcom Aston GORE-TEX Pant is the number one choice.

What to know before you buy white snowboarding pants

Weather conditions

It’s important to have an idea of what weather conditions you plan on snowboarding in most often. If you’re a rider that will stop at nothing to hit the slopes, you should probably consider a waterproof pair with insulation to protect from icy conditions. If you like to go out on favorable conditions and don’t think of yourself as that intense of a rider, perhaps a more versatile option may be best for you.

Compatibility

When deciding on a purchase of white snowboarding pants, something to note is what other gear you have and its compatibility to the pants. There are some out there that are designed to work together with other boots and jackets that provide clip- or zip-in components that unify the whole outfit and provide further protection from unwanted moisture.

Materials

The materials that white snowboarding pants are constructed of are a crucial thing to consider. Certain materials can be completely waterproof while others, such as nylon, are more durable and breathable. The quality of insulation is also dependent on what materials the snowboarding pants are made from.

What to look for in quality white snowboarding pants

Gore-Tex

When looking around at options for white snowboarding pants, you’ll notice a material that a lot of different brands use in their design and construction. That material is Gore-Tex and it is one of the most durable and waterproof materials on the market today. It’s a military-grade material designed to be lightweight and durable enough to last a lifetime.

Insulation

The materials that a brand uses to insulate their white snowboarding pants is extremely crucial to the warmth and mobility that they provide. Most often, they are synthetic materials, but more high-end snowboarding pants can use goose down filling. Some provide more mobility and less weight, while others are bulkier, but provide more warmth.

Ventilation

All white snowboarding pants should have some form of ventilation as they are intended to be worn while performing intense motions. It’s best to look for designs that have ventilation and breathability, but are still able to be further ventilated. Some brands even offer the option with things like zippers to allow airflow and others open up when bending the knee or opening the thighs.

How much you can expect to spend on white snowboarding pants

Depending on sizes for men, women and children, white snowboarding pants typically start around a $100 price point and can increase to over $400.

White snowboarding pants FAQ

What other clothing items are made from Gore-Tex?

A. Other items include gloves and accessories (like hats, toe covers, headbands and face warmers), hiking boots and waterproof shoes, rain jackets and waterproof and windproof outerwear and more.

Are white snowboarding pants waterproof?

A. Yes, all snowboarding pants should be waterproof or at least water-resistant to protect riders from thrashing snow and moisture.

What are the best white snowboarding pants to buy?

Top white snowboarding pants

Volcom Aston GORE-TEX Pant

What you need to know: Constructed of durable and waterproof Gore-Tex, these white snowboarding pants are perfect for anyone looking for warmth and protection from snow.

What you’ll love: Versatile, stylish and reliable, these white snowboarding pants keep riders warm and dry. The slim, insulation-free design helps mobility, while mesh-lined thigh vents release heat when on the move. Equipped with an adjustable inner waistband for best fit and a boot gaiter that helps keep snow away from the foot and legs.

What you should consider: Without insulation, you may need to wear layers underneath these snowboarding pants to keep warm, which may be bulky and limit mobility.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Top white snowboarding pants for the money

The North Face Freedom Insulated Pant

What you need to know: These insulated pants are extremely warm, making them perfect for someone looking to hit the slopes on stormy days.

What you’ll love: DryVent provides waterproof, yet breathable protection, while Heatseeker insulation offers warmth on cold chairlift rides. Venting systems can allow heat to escape during high-intensity motion and gaiters with elastic stretch cover boots and keep snow out. Reinforced kickpatches protect pants from boot and board abrasion.

What you should consider: May not be optimal for warmer days on the slope due to heavier insulation and could have an overall, bulkier feel.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Worth checking out

Spyder Winner GORE-TEX Pant

What you need to know: Insulated with a Gore-Tex membrane, these pants are great for anyone looking to hit the slopes in wet weather.

What you’ll love: These sleek and chic white snowboarding pants are waterproof and breathable, while remaining insulated and warm. Aquaguard zippers at the pockets protect small essentials and reinforced scuff guards prevent damage from board edges. The slim fit offers style and low-bulk performance.

What you should consider: Designed and manufactured by a brand with less history in the field and with less professional riders representing their products, which could be considered a downfall.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

