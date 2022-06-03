Which kneeboard is best?

For those who want to hop on a boat with friends this summer, a kneeboard is something almost everyone in your crew can ride. The kneeling position lets you hold your balance better while gliding along the water. You don’t have to worry about standing up or getting a tube rash on your belly, making it one of the most fun and safe activities you can do behind a boat. There are plenty of options but if you are looking for a high-quality kneeboard, the Hydroslide Revolution Kneeboard is the top choice.

What is a kneeboard?

A kneeboard is used to float on the water behind a boat like skis or wakeboards. What separates this board from the others is the knee padding that lets you kneel instead of having to stand. Your knees are held down with adjustable straps and your hands are free to hold the towing rope attached to the boat. This position keeps your body lower to the surface of the water and requires less balance.

What to know before you buy a kneeboard

Before you select a kneeboard, consider what you need from it.

Rider level

These boards are for beginners and those who just want to have fun. They are a little heavier and thicker than professional boards, making them easier to handle. Competition: Professional competitive boards are made thin and light to make tricks easier. They include fins that let you steer, turn and flip yourself on the water.

Style

These have a flat bottom designed to lay on top of the water. They are stable and smooth so that you stay stuck to the surface as you are being dragged along. Trick: This style has a curved bottom that lets you do flips and of course, tricks easier. The higher degree of the curve, the easier it is to float off of the water and into the air.

Safety

Kneeboards are safe with supervision for anyone over seven who fits on the board. Be sure that the board is large or small enough to fit riders properly before you get on the water. They are durable and some include grips to help you stand up during the ride.

What to look for in a quality kneeboard

Materials

Kneeboards float on water at high speeds without breaking and are made from strong materials. These materials become stronger and more lightweight as the rider level of your kneeboard increases. You can enjoy the ride while protecting your knees too because the padding is designed to offer comfort and traction. Thick straps also help hold you on while you are being pulled across the water.

Some boards also offer straps or handles to carry them in. This can make transportation from the house to the boat much easier. Others have grips that let you pick it up and get up on the water more easily.

Not all kneeboards have fins, but they can help you to turn and do tricks. They sharpen your ability to steer the kneeboard on water letting you easily glide, spin and flip in the air. The refined steering even lets you increase the speed of the board for overall improved control. Fins come attached to the board or can be bought separately.

Rocker

This refers to the curvature of the bottom of your kneeboard. It is usually classified with a number to identify the intensity of the curve. Higher numbers mean sharper turns and lower numbers will give you a faster, smoother ride.

How much you can expect to spend on a kneeboard

You can expect to spend anywhere from $100-$250 depending on your skill level.

Kneeboard FAQ

What is the best kneeboard for beginners?

A. Beginners should use a recreational board. Choose one that is thicker and heavier to stay glued to the water while you focus on your balance.

What speed do you kneeboard at?

A. Riders weighing 100 pounds or more can ride at 20 miles per hour. Riders who are 90 pounds can ride at 18 miles per hour and those at 80 pounds should only ride at 16 miles per hour.

What’s the best kneeboard to buy?

Top kneeboard

Hydroslide Revolution Kneeboard

What you need to know: The spoon shape provides all kneeboard levels with a smooth, balanced ride.

What you’ll love: It has deep knee wells for greater comfort. They are brightly colored to make them easier to find in the surf. It also has a tow handle and a 3-inch padded nylon strap for a comfortable, secure ride.

What you should consider: A few users have had issues with the Velcro on the strap coming loose.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kneeboard for the money

Serenelife Kneeboard

What you need to know: This kneeboard is suitable for all levels and can support pre-teen to adult size people.

What you’ll love: This board is under 9 pounds and is easy to carry. It has a strap to safely hold on to while surfing behind a boat on the lake. It’s corrosion-proof and made from marine-grade materials, so it can go in the ocean.

What you should consider: A few users have reported that their straps broke or that the board couldn’t hold larger people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Zup You Got This 2.0 Board

What you need to know: This is an ideal, easy-to-use kneeboard for riders of all levels.

What you’ll love: It has side handles to help you hold on and a handle hook. You can use the hook to transition to standing while you’re riding. This kneeboard also includes a 60-foot tow rope and foam padding to make the ride more comfortable.

What you should consider: This board is expensive and heavy, making it difficult to put on a wakeboard rack.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

