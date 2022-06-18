Which Vegeta figures are best?

Goku might be the poster boy of the “Dragon Ball” franchise, but his long-time rival Vegeta is a fan favorite and iconic character who has left a lasting mark on manga and anime history.

If you want the best buildable “Dragon Ball” Super Vegeta figure kit, the top choice is the Bandai SSGSS Vegeta Hobby Figure. The completed figure has a slick overall appearance and comes with alternate faces, hands and more to create a high-quality figure display.

What to know before you buy a Vegeta figure

Figure collections

A figure of the iconic Saiyan prince is an excellent choice to start a collection or to pair with other figures you already own. If you plan to get many figures, you might consider looking at the different lines of “Dragon Ball” toys that exist before you start building a larger collection for play or display. Figures of varying scales, styles and those inspired by different versions of characters may seem slightly out of place if you pick them from separate lines of figures.

Figures vs. statues

Posable figures allow you to shake up the way you display your collection, but if you’re looking for a standalone display piece instead of one character in a set of figures, it might be better to pick out a statue. A statue of Vegeta and Goku together can be displayed alone and look incredible on a shelf or desk. If you want a piece of artwork with Vegeta that stands out in your home or workspace, an action figure may not be what you’re seeking.

Scale/size

If you already own “Dragon Ball” figures or intend to find more to pair with Vegeta, it’s important they’re made with the same scale. If you opt for 6-inch scale figures, it will probably be easy to build a fairly large collection with figures of comparable proportions to your Vegeta. Larger or smaller figure scales are out there, but if you want Vegeta to look right standing next to other heroes and villains from the “Dragon Ball” universe, check the exact measurements and dimensions of the figure before you buy.

What to look for in a quality Vegeta figure

Customization

Many Vegeta figures come with alternate hands, ki blast effects or other components that can be swapped out to imitate various attacks or scenes from different “Dragon Ball” series. The best options have the majority of the parts come in multiple poses or positions so that the user can mix and match as desired to get the right look.

Articulation

Many “Dragon Ball” figures have smooth articulation and plenty of articulation points. If it’s a buildable figure, you probably don’t need to worry about the ease of articulation. Vegeta figures that come put together and don’t have interchangeable components usually have fewer points of articulation and fewer options for the user to change the details of the figure’s pose.

Display

Generally, a Vegeta figure is not going to be a simple kid’s action figure. There are “Dragon Ball” figures intended for younger users to play with, but the highest-quality figures are generally intended for display and are not durable enough for rough play. The best options come with display stands or other parts to help you set up Vegeta on your shelf and assist with taking figure photographs or creating stop-action animation of a figure, if that’s an activity you want to try.

How much you can expect to spend on a Vegeta figure

A simple Vegeta figure can be found for about $20-$30, depending on the scale, details and accessory parts. If you want a highly detailed figure with lots of parts or a larger PVC statue, expect to spend much more.

Vegeta figure FAQ

What are the fanciest Vegeta figures?

A. Tamashii Nations produces highly detailed Vegeta figures with tons of exchangeable components. The SSGSS Vegeta figure is an expensive collector’s item because of the level of detail and the countless possibilities for customization and posing. They also make a classic Vegeta in his Saiyan armor from “Dragon Ball Z.” The fanciest and most detailed Vegeta figures are naturally far more valuable collectibles than your average action figure.

Are there Vegeta figures durable enough for kids?

A. Highly articulated figurines make for better works of art to be displayed, but it can be more fun for a kid to have figures of their favorite “Dragon Ball” characters that can hold up to some rough play. The 12-inch Limit Breaker action figure series is probably a better choice for younger fans to play with. Consider the Dragon Ball Super Limit Breaker Vegeta or the other figures in the line, which all sport bright and highly detailed designs, but with limited articulation for more durability.

What are the best Vegeta figures to buy?

Top Vegeta figure

Bandai Hobby SSGSS Vegeta Hobby Figure

What you need to know: This buildable 6-inch Vegeta figure is highly detailed and comes with plenty of alternate parts to be exchanged and customized.

What you’ll love: The kit is not particularly complicated, and Vegeta has 14 (or potentially more) points of articulation, depending on how you count the articulation methods for each joint. It also comes with ki blast accessories for creating an action-packed display on the shelf.

What you should consider: It isn’t a toy meant for children to pull out of the box and play with, since it’s a detailed collector’s item that requires some assembly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Vegeta figure for the money

Dragon Ball Super Vegeta Version 2 Dragon Stars Action Figure

What you need to know: This classic Vegeta figure is part of a large line of “Dragon Ball” figures that also features other forms and variants of Vegeta.

What you’ll love: The bright colors and mold are clean and simple. The figure is approximately 6 inches and stands at an appropriate height to the rest of the figures from the same Dragon Stars figure series. The other options for Vegeta available in this line include alternate outfits and his different forms.

What you should consider: Some customers have had issues with some of the figures in the series being weak and easily broken by children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko Pop! Animation Dragon Ball Z: Super Saiyan 2 Vegeta Vinyl Figure

What you need to know: This highly stylized Vegeta vinyl figure is inspired by his Super Saiyan 2 form and is part of the vast line of other vinyl Funko figures.

What you’ll love: It stands about 4 inches tall with translucent plastic to create the illusion of ki energy around Vegeta. Some of these are a Chase variant featuring eyes and effects that glow in the dark. The box allows collectors to easily view the figure without opening the container.

What you should consider: Some customers reported that they received a figure with a damaged box. If you want the Chase variant specifically, ordering at random may not be the easiest way to find one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

