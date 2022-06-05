Which Tom and Jerry toys are best?

The iconic cartoon cat and mouse duo of Tom and Jerry are so easy to love. If you’ve ever wanted to give those rascals a hug, you’ll love Tom and Jerry plush toys inspired by the mischievous Hanna-Barbera characters.

If you are looking for the best Tom and Jerry toys, the top choice is a set of Tom & Jerry 14” Plush dolls. Since the two beloved characters go together, this soft and cuddly set comes with both.

What to know before you buy a Tom and Jerry toy

Looking for something to cuddle?

Stuffed animals can be a great choice for kids of all ages. Smaller plush toys are great for displays, while larger ones are great for playing with or cuddling. There are a lot of Tom and Jerry plush toys available in various sizes and designs.

Need a toy or just something to do?

There are a number of Tom and Jerry-themed toys available. The Tom & Jerry City Race board game features the duo running around New York CIty. If a child enjoys Tom and Jerry, they may have fun watching Tom & Jerry The Movie on Blu-ray or digital. They may also enjoy watching classic Tom & Jerry TV shows while they play.

Are you a collector?

If you want a Tom and Jerry collectible, Funko Pops are popular vinyl figures that are easy to display. Other Tom and Jerry action figures or figurines are a little harder to find. Another unique Tom and Jerry collectible that would bring a smile to a kid’s face, is the Tom & Jerry cartoon carpet for your stairs or floor.

What to look for in a quality Tom and Jerry toy

Durability

Tom and Jerry has always been about cartoon roughhousing and hijinks, so the toys have to help kids play out their own Tom and Jerry adventures. The best Tom and Jerry toys need to be durable to hold up to rough play. Depending on the user, different levels of durability may be needed.

Design

The best toys inspired by the appearances of the beloved cartoon characters can look like a cartoon character come to life. Whether the toy is based on the original animated cartoons or the new Tom and Jerry movie, the highest quality products should be identical to the characters.

Playability

Soft plush toys and plastic figures are easy for kids to pick up and play with, especially younger Tom and Jerry fans. Most Tom and Jerry products are not complicated, detailed or intricate. Part of the appeal of Tom and Jerry is the simple, but lovable character design, as well as the playful and fun atmosphere that those kinds of characters and stories bring to playtime. Seeing the world through the eyes of a cat and a mouse can help teach kids to consider other perspectives and be imaginative.

How much you can expect to spend on Tom and Jerry toy

For under $20, you can find Tom and Jerry plush toys and figures. If you are looking for Tom and Jerry collectibles or particularly large stuffed animals, you may find, they cost a bit more.

Tom and Jerry toy FAQ

What are the best Tom and Jerry collectibles for adult fans?

A. If you are feeling nostalgic for your favorite childhood cartoon, there are high-quality Tom and Jerry statues and holiday ornaments that may grab your interest. Kids will probably have more fun with figures and plush dolls, but since Tom and Jerry have been around since the 1940s, there are a number of collectibles available that may appeal to old fans.

Is Tom and Jerry banned?

A. Since Tom and Jerry’s original animated episodes were created at a very different era in the animation industry, they included representations of alcohol, smoking and violence. Many of the questionable parts of old Tom and Jerry episodes have been edited, re-dubbed or found other solutions for sensitive content. Some countries have banned the airing of some old Tom and Jerry content, but the beloved cartoon duo happily lives on.

What’s the best Tom and Jerry toy to buy?

Top Tom and Jerry toy

Tom and Jerry 14” Plush

What you need to know: This two-piece set of 14-inch Tom and Jerry plush toys features both Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse.

What you’ll love: Each of these officially licensed plush toys is about 14 inches tall. They are soft and safe for young children.

What you should consider: Some customers do not like that the Jerry plush is about the same size as Tom. The seams may break if kids are very rough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Tom and Jerry toy for the money

Jerry 16” Jumbo Plush

What you need to know: This affordable jumbo plush toy of Jerry the mouse is bigger than your average plush doll and great for young kids.

What you’ll love: This plush is inspired by the first appearance of Jerry the mouse in the Tom and Jerry movie. It is completely safe for kids and babies of any age. The entire plush is made of soft fabrics, making it comfortable to cuddle.

What you should consider: It may be a bit big for small children to easily carry. It is not a realistic scale for a mouse, if that is a concern.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funko POP! Animation Tom with Explosives Vinyl Figure

What you need to know: This exclusive vinyl figure of Tom the cat is more of a collectible than a toy for kids.

What you’ll love: This Tom and Jerry collectible was at one time a Target Exclusive POP! Figure. It has the same high-quality printing and molding that you can expect from quality Funko vinyl products.

What you should consider: It is not intended for very young children, as it has some small parts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Elliott Rivette writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.