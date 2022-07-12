Top electronics deals of Prime Day

Now that Prime Day has arrived, there are thousands of electronics from leading brands available at their lowest prices of the year.

Besides the usual devices and tech we see on sale during Prime Day, we’ve noticed an uptick in sales on specific products, including smart home security devices from Blink, Chromebooks and Samsung smart TVs. And for budget-conscious tech enthusiasts, there is a growing number of deals on affordable devices, such as smart plugs and Amazon Fire sticks.

Because prices and availability are subject to change today — especially with so many deep discounts — we’ll update this deals list frequently to keep you up to date on all things Prime Day. We organized this electronics roundup by popular categories so you can find what you’re looking for quickly.

Trending deals from Apple and other electronics brands



Apple Watch Series 7 GPS: $120 off

The Apple Watch 7 has advanced health and fitness tracking metrics with anywhere ECG, pulse oximeter and heart-rate tracking. The durable model is built to last through rugged use with a crack-resistant case and swim-proof design.

Amazon Echo Show 5: 59% off

There isn’t much the Echo Show 5 can’t do, which is why it’s the perfect countertop or bedside table companion. Enjoy streaming, video calls, hands-free Alexa access, weather forecasts and helpful reminders.

Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop: 52% off

The dynamic Flex 5 Laptop lets users enjoy traditional laptop and tablet experiences. The laptop has several premium perks, including a digital pen, built-in Alexa, webcam privacy shutter and low-profile design.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: 50% off

The new-and-improved Fire tablet has a 10% brighter display than previous models and is powered by an octa-core processor. It has a 12-hour battery life, making it a suitable choice for on-the-go entertainment.

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch: $120 off

This bestselling Fitbit is a feature-rich fitness tracker that helps you optimize workouts, and it now comes with a free six-month trial of Fitbit Premium. It has a six-day battery life and gains a full day’s charge in only 12 minutes.

5 discounts that caught our eye

Chromebooks and other laptop deals



Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4: 40% off

Although this affordable Chromebook is lightweight, it’s designed with military-grade stands for maximum protection. The device is popular for casual use, and it’s Google Assistant-enabled for hands-free control over compatible smart devices.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop: 41% off

If you’re on a budget, this Acer Chromebook is a worthwhile investment for casual use, including browsing, shopping or video calls. It’s a genuine value buy because it comes with built-in virus protection.

Acer Chromebook 514: 37% off

If you need a work-friendly device, this Chromebook is a reliable option that can handle simultaneous background tasks. The updated design also features a sleeker profile and upgraded durability features.

Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop: 21% off

Enjoy your favorite games anywhere you go when you invest in this high-end gaming laptop. It has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics card for stunning visuals as well as AI features for enhanced gaming experiences.

HP Pavilion 15 Laptop: 32% off

A favorite for remote work or learning, this HP laptop has a 15.6-inch display and powerful speakers that deliver rich sound. It has a larger screen-to-body ratio that delivers cinematic viewing experiences.

5 discounts that caught our eye

AirPods, Beats and other headphones



Apple AirPods Pro: 32% off

The Apple AirPods Pro are ideal for Apple enthusiasts seeking versatile earbuds that cover a range of audio needs. They have Adaptive EQ, which automatically tunes music to your ears, and they let users transition between transparency and active noise cancellation modes.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: 43% off

With an impressive 40 hours of battery life, the Beats Solo3 are perfect for anyone who needs continuous music. The Bluetooth headphones are compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: 40% off

If you’re a Samsung fan, the Galaxy Buds Pro integrates seamlessly into your existing ecosystem. The wireless Bluetooth earbuds deliver high-quality sound and have an IPX7 water-resistance rating, making them ideal for sweaty workouts.

Amazon Echo Buds: $50 off

These versatile Echo Buds work with the Alexa app as well as Siri and Google Assistant. Unlike most wireless earbuds on the market, they have multiple layers of privacy controls and the ability to mute mics.

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: 56% off

This mid-range headset has 7.1 surround sound for immersive gaming experiences. They’re designed for all-day comfort with cooling gel-infused ear cushions that prevent overheating and minimize pressure buildup.

5 discounts that caught our eye

LG OLEDs and TV accessories

Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Fire TV: 44% off

If you’re looking for a smaller smart TV, this Insignia model is a feature-rich option on a budget. You can navigate your favorite streaming platforms with the Alexa-enabled voice remote, including Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu and Disney+.

Amazon Fire 75-Inch Omni 4K UHD Smart TV: 32% off

Look no further for a focal point in your entertaining space. This Amazon Fire TV delivers true-to-life picture quality with rich, brilliant colors and 4K Ultra HD.

LG OLED B1 65-Inch 4K Smart TV: 35% off

Movies, sports and video games come to life with this premium OLED smart TV with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision IQ. The TV also delivers seamless user experiences with a speedy processor and game optimizer.

Samsung 82-Inch QLED 4K Smart TV: 30% off

This new Samsung smart TV has built-in voice assistants that take hands-free navigation to the next level, and it can even function as a smart home hub. It has a sleek, minimalist design that blends in well with other electronics setups.

TCL 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart Google TV: $75 off

If you’re on a budget but want to pare down your TV setup, this TCL model has built-in Google TV and offers seamless access to content from your favorite streaming services. It also offers direct access to Google Assistant.

5 discounts that caught our eye

PC gear and accessories from Logitech, LG and more

LG 27-Inch Ultragear QHD Gaming Monitor: 42% off

The LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor is equipped with adaptive-sync technology that delivers seamless, fluid movement in games. It also has a three-side, virtually borderless design and comes with a tilt-, height- and pivot-adjustable stand.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: 41% off

No ordinary mouse will cut it for PC gaming. This popular Razer gaming mouse is 25% faster than other wireless mice, thanks to lower click latency that proves valuable for gamers with lightning-fast reflexes.

Corsair K70 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: 26% off

The built-to-last Corsair K70 isn’t just for gamers anymore. Many office professionals and casual users appreciate its sleek brushed aluminum frame and responsive Cherry MX mechanical key switches for improved keystroke accuracy.

Logitech C615 Webcam: 58% off

From video game streaming to zoom calls, this Logitech camera has you covered with razor-sharp images. Including during close-ups. The camera is compatible with all operating systems.

Amazon Eero Beacon Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender: 51% off

If your home’s Wi-Fi signal could use a boost, it’s worth investing in this bestselling Eero range extender. It automatically updates during off-peak hours to make sure you always have a reliable connection.

5 discounts that caught our eye

Smart devices from Amazon and Google

Amazon Echo Show 10: 28% off

Looking for a smart home hub that does it all, from streaming to home security? The Echo Show 10 is Amazon’s premium Alexa device equipped with a 13 MP camera, 10.1-inch HD screen and robust speaker base.

Kasa Smart Light Bulbs: $38 off

These smart light bulbs work with Alexa and Google Home and assist you with energy monitoring and scheduling. The dimmable set lets you customize brightness so you can set the mood for reading, relaxing or sleeping.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: 30% off

Boost your home’s security with this bestselling Ring doorbell that allows for two-way talk with guests, built-in Alexa greetings and motion-activated alerts. It’s also one of the easiest models to install on the market.

Google Nest Smart Thermostat: $40 off

Keep your home at a comfortable temperature with help from this Nest thermostat that lets you program settings through the Google Home App. It optimizes energy consumption and even lets you know how much you’re saving.

Amazon Echo Glow: 43% off

The smart lamp for kids uses lighting cues to help with household routines, including chore reminders and quiet time. Kids can customize their own light show or ask Alexa to start a dance party.

5 discounts that caught our eye

Click here for more deals this Prime Day.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.