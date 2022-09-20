Which earbuds are better?

When it comes to choosing the right earbuds, it’s hard to go wrong with either Skullcandy or Raycon. Both produce high-quality devices that excel in sound quality, comfort, aesthetic design and function.

Whether you’re using them to listen to music from your smart device or need a hands-free way to talk on the phone, there are plenty of earbuds to choose from. You’ll want to find the right fit for you by considering factors such as the design, fit, noise-canceling and audio features, price point and intended use.

Raycon earbuds

Often endorsed by content creators on YouTube, Raycon is a newer electronics company that launched in 2017. It was established to undercut the prices of gadgets, such as earbuds and headphones, and make them more affordable to the public.

Raycon has a small selection of earbuds, including its Everyday, Gaming and Performance devices. Many of these devices are a cheaper alternative to major brands, such as Apple, but still offer the same performance. Depending on the earbuds, expect to spend between $80-$130 on a pair.

Raycon earbuds pros

They’re designed to reduce ambient noise for crisp, clear audio.

They’re water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about rain or sweat while wearing them.

It’s compatible with voice assistants such as Google, Siri and Alexa.

They connect easily to Bluetooth-enabled phones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers.

Raycon Work Earbuds have a noise-canceling feature that keeps out loud sounds to keep you focused.

The long battery life provides around 8 hours of constant playtime at full charge.

Most of them are lightweight and comfortable with an ergonomic design that lets them fit inside the ear without falling out.

Many of the Fitness and Performance lines have gel tips and stabilizers to keep them in place while you’re working out.

The built-in microphone offers superior sound quality while blocking out excess noise.

There are different models for working, gaming, exercise and casual use.

Raycon earbuds cons

The battery life in the Gaming earbuds can decrease drastically when in low-latency mode.

Some earbuds fall out when you’re working out, though the in-ear models have a better fit.

Raycon Work earbuds are pricier than the other devices.

There are connectivity issues at times.

Best Raycon earbuds

Raycon Work Earbuds

With up to 32 hours of battery life, these in-ear wireless earbuds have active noise-canceling technology that cuts out background noise and ensures crisp audio. They also have six microphones for clear calls. The memory foam gel tips ensure a comfortable fit wherever you are.

Raycon The Fitness

Designed for athletes and those who like to keep moving, these water-resistant earbuds come with stabilizers and gel tips that keep them in place all day long. They’re compatible with Bluetooth and can be used up to 33 feet away from your smartphone or other devices. They also have three sound profiles — balance, bass and pure — making them perfect for any activity.

Raycon The Everyday

These sleek in-ear earbuds are lightweight, ergonomic and highly water-resistant. They’re designed to let the wearer hear sounds around them while out and about, but they also provide top-notch sound quality. At full charge, they last around eight hours with constant use.

Raycon The Gaming

Complete with a charging case, these wireless earbuds have a built-in microphone that offers low latency specifically for gaming. They have three sound profiles to provide an immersive gaming experience. Plus, they have a tailored fit with five gel tip sizes, meaning they stay in place for hours on end.

Skullcandy earbuds

Launched in 2003, Skullcandy is an established electronics brand that designs and manufactures in-ear headphones and earbuds. Similar to Raycon, Skullcandy focuses on affordability and accessibility in its gadgets, making this a great choice for anyone on a budget who wants something simple and functional.

Skullcandy earbuds cost about $20-$50 per pair, though some models come at a higher price point. If you’re looking for headphones with more features, these are a good fit, but at a higher cost of about $80-$320.

Skullcandy earbuds pros

They offer both true wireless and wired designs.

The audio quality is top-notch in many models.

The in-ear models can cancel some environmental noise for a clearer sound.

Many of the designs are low-profile, lightweight and comfortable for all-day use.

They have decent battery life at around five to eight hours with constant use.

Some devices have discreet buttons that can control the audio or even answer phone calls.

Many models are compatible with Bluetooth-enabled devices.

There are quite a few color schemes available, making them perfect for showing off your style.

Skullcandy earbuds cons

The battery life isn’t as long as other brands.

Ambient noise can still come through while you’re using them.

It’s hard to find the perfect fit.

The sound tends to be bass-heavy.

Although they can last a while, they’re not as durable as higher-end brands.

Best Skullcandy earbuds

Skullcandy Indy Evo True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Available in seven colors, including black, green and red, these wireless earbuds offer up to 30 hours of battery life. Each bud has a full set of media controls, meaning you can use them together or separately. Due to their design, they stay in the ear during most activities.

Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds

These secure-fit earbuds come with a compact charging case that can quickly recharge them. They’re durable and resistant to sweat and water. They’re also compatible with Bluetooth version 5.0. They have a low profile and are comfortable for everyday use.

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds

These affordable earbuds have up to 12 hours of battery life. They’re convenient for casual use, such as when taking calls or listening to music in the car or at work. They’re water-resistant and fairly durable.

Should you get Raycon or Skullcandy earbuds?

When it comes to earbuds, Skullcandy and Raycon are good brands for different reasons. If you’re looking for something with effective noise-cancelation, an ergonomic fit and specific features for working, gaming, exercising or everyday use, go with Raycon. However, if you want an inexpensive pair of earbuds suitable for casual use, Skullcandy has a larger lineup at a lower price point.

