News 4 is partnering with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center for this year’s Mammothon.

Between October 3-7, Roswell Park is encouraging 400 women to schedule a mammogram. The two-day live drive event is happening October 4 and 5.

Roswell Park says women should take part in yearly mammograms once they turn 40. They say that with routine mammograms, a woman’s risk of dying from breast cancer is reduced by 30 to 50 percent.

You can hear more by tuning in to Wake Up! each day, where News 4’s Chelsea Lovell will be speaking with doctors about the importance of screening. And from 4 to 6:30, you can join News 4’s Jacquie Walker for more.

To schedule a mammogram through Roswell Park, call 1-800-767-9355 or schedule it online here.

MORE