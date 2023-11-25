Sabres call up prospects Isak Rosen, Jiri Kulich

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres have called up forwards Isak Rosen and Juri Kulich, both recent first-round picks among the leading scorers in the American Hockey League this season.

Rosen, 20, and Kulich, 19, could make their NHL debuts for Buffalo on Saturday night in New Jersey, with alternate captain Zemgus Girgensons joining top-line center Tage Thompson on injured reserve, and winger Jordan Greenway remaining out for personal reasons. Buffalo went down to 10 forwards during Friday night’s 3-2 comeback win against Pittsburgh on Friday night, after Girgensons went out with a lower-body injury.

Rosen, drafted 14th overall pick in 2021, and Kulich, selected 28th overall in 2022, have combined for 119 points in 158 games playing together for the Rochester Americans. Rosen ranks fourth in the AHL with 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 16 games this season, and Kulich (17 points) is fourth in the league with 11 goals.

The Sabre youths will join 18-year-old rookie Zach Benson, the 13th overall pick in 2023, on the NHL’s youngest roster. Benson played in his 10th game on Friday night, activating the first year of his entry-level contract and solidifying his NHL status for the time being.

Buffalo is 9-9-2 through 20 games, with two wins and an overtime loss point in the past three contests. Rosen and Kulich have led Rochester to a 10-4-2 start.

“They’ve been great,” Rochester coach Seth Appert said. “There’s been a couple times during this eight, 10-game stretch … that they’ve helped us win games without scoring, which is hard to do at any age and certainly at 19 and 20. They’re more competitive on the puck than they’ve ever been. They’re playing harder. I’m using them on the penalty kill, I’m putting them out in defensive-zone faceoff situations. They’re drivers right now and they’ve earned that, which is awesome.”

Kulich led the Americans last season with 24 goals and 46 points in 62 games as an 18-year-old, while Rosen had 14 goals and 37 points in 66 games after coming over from Sweden.

Both prospects are part of general manager Kevyn Adams’ rebuilding project. The Sabres traded forward Sam Reinhart and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen for the draft picks used to select Rosen and Kulich, while also acquiring prized rookie goaltender Devon Levi in the trade for Reinhart.