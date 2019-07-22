Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
NY Capitol News
Around New York
National
Buffalo’s Best
4 the Web Exclusive
The Highest Honor
What’s Trending
Mel’s Mutts
Health
Top Stories
Erie County Courthouse and Old County Hall closed for the remainder of the day
Top Stories
New state commission made to study robots and A.I.
Video shows bison tossing girl high in the air at Yellowstone National Park
Rensselaer County announces the filing of challenge to Green Light Law
Worms found in drink cup at McDonald’s were cases of tampering, says health dept.
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
Scholar Athlete
Community
Contests
Events Calendar
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Live Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Threat prompts evacuation of Erie County buildings, street closures
Live Now
Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna
Science
Rome tests recycling bottles for transit cash
Health system offers free DNA tests for 10,000 Floridians
The Latest: Investors take $5B Facebook settlement in stride
Dining reservation app OpenTable moves into delivery
Did Facebook data help Trump? ‘Great Hack’ explores scandal
More Science Headlines
Goose freed, got stuck in pizza driver’s car grille
Documents: $6 million to Armstrong family in wrongful death
Police wait downstream for suspect trying to swim to freedom
Justice Dept. ratchets up antitrust scrutiny of Big Tech
Trump meets with chipmakers on Huawei, other economic issues
Police investigate if crashed car was partially self-driving
Microsoft pays $25 million to settle corruption charges
Equifax to pay up to $700M in data breach settlement
Florida woman accused of assault over pizza slice
Report: Equifax to pay $700 million in breach settlement
Don't Miss
Voter fraud tops concerns with Green Light law
WATCH: Andrew and Erica are having a boy!
Bills Training Camp guide: Tickets, parking, events and more
Buffalo developer sues Village of Alden
Niagara Falls girl with cerebral palsy wins big at beauty pageant
Is the state holding your money?
32 dog-friendly patios in Buffalo