1  of  2
Breaking News
Police investigate shooting in Buffalo’s Hamlin Park neighborhood Two bodies found following Allegany County fire; state police looking for 17-year-old who left scene
Live Now
Live coverage of the impeachment inquiry against President Trump
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

PayPal buying shopping and rewards company Honey for $4B

Science
Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calf. (AP) — Payments platform PayPal says it is buying shopping and rewards company Honey Science Corp. for $4 billion.

Founded in 2012, Honey helps people find online coupons and discounts while they shop online. It has about 17 million monthly users.

PayPal Inc. said Wednesday the acquisition will help its merchants attract new customers by offering personalized deals and offers. It says it also hopes to reach shoppers earlier, not just when they are paying at checkout.

PayPal says Honey will keep its headquarters in Los Angeles and its co-founders will join PayPal, which is based in San Jose.

The acquisition comes amid growing competition in the online payments market.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss