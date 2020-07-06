10 Bulls to watch in 2020: Jaret Patterson

OXFORD, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 28: Jaret Patterson #26 of the Buffalo Bulls in the end zone during the second quarter in the game against the Miami of Ohio RedHawks at Yager Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Oxford, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Where to start wth Jaret Patterson? Arguably one of the best offensive players UB has seen in years. Patterson is coming off a historic season in Buffalo rushing for a single-season school record 1,799 yards and scoring 19 touchdowns. Patterson showed up when it counted as well, he was named the MVP of the Makers WAnted Bahamas Bowl after rushing for 173 yards and two touchdowns against Charlotte.

“We’ve been doing the little things right which takes care of the big things, and of course I had a great offense line which defintely played a huge part in it.

His performance has caught the eyes of NFL legend former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders. Sanders tweeted out

Finally got to check out @__JP26 highlight reel. He's off to a great start … good luck this season. https://t.co/6JcXCMlgf2 — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) June 17, 2020

“It’s an honor hes one of the greatest of all time if not the greatest at the running back position, it motivates me to keep going and get better each day to one day be on his level.”

While Patterson is focused on evolving each day, he’s expected to continue to get several looks at the next level while producing as a Bull.