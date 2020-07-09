10 Bulls to watch in 2020: Kevin Marks Jr.

UB has one of the best 1-2 running back punches in all of college football with Jaret Patterson who ran for nearly 1800 yards and 19 touchdowns last season, and 200 Kevin Marks Jr. who rushed for 1025 yards and eight touchdowns.

“It’s big it’s a blessing, JP nd my route the way we got here, the work we put in as freshman seeing it paid off is a blessing. We stay with each other during hotel gamedays we chop it up during camp, we stay together so its an everyday thing and a good competition to have.”

Marks had a rushing touchdown in each of the last six games of the regular season. Consistency is one of the many attributes that Marks has brought to buffalo.

“Freshman year getting those carries gave me confidence with the ball in my hands and that carried over having them under my belt producing for the team just being a vet in the backfield. “

As far as the upcoming season marks is not focused on more individual stats and touchdowns, he wants that MAC championship, something he expects to claim

” We want to get the MAC championship, that’s the main goal. We have to stay balanced as an offense running and throwing and having our defense helping us out while keeping us strong and structured as a team.”

That shouldn’t be a problem UB is expected to have one of the best defensive units in the conference in 2020.