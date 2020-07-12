10 Bulls to watch in 2020: QB Kyle Vantrease

OXFORD, OH – OCTOBER 21: Kyle Vantrease #7 of the Buffalo Bulls throws a pass against the Miami Ohio Redhawks during the first half at Yager Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Oxford, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

When it comes to the top 10 players to look out for in 2020 it’s easy to put UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease on that list.

The QB started the final 8 games of the season for Buffalo last year and led the Bulls to their first-ever bowl championship. Kyle is ready and more comfortable stepping into this role from the get-go.

“Those moments where the pressure is on you, I love those it has prepared me for moments up to this and hopefully I get a lot more of those.” said Vantrease

Last season Vantrease stepped in as the stater aftter Matt Myers, who beat him out for the starting job, sustained a season-ending upper-body injury five weeks into the season.

Stepping in was no problem, Vantrease completed 101-of-172 passes for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns while throwing only two interceptions. Kyle also rushed for 64 yards and six touchdowns. Using his feet is something he’s comfortable using inside the RedZone.

“Obviously I’m a pocket passer but I am not afraid to take a hit. I am not the fastest guy but I categorize myself as someone who likes to increase the mental game. I like to watch film talk to the guys and the coaches to see what they see and what I see.” said Vantrease.

The starting QB position is up for grabs this offseason with Myers and Vantrease both expected to battle it out.