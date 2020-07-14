10 Bulls to watch in 2020: QB Matt Myers

STATE COLLEGE, PA – SEPTEMBER 07: Matt Myers #10 of the Buffalo Bulls looks to pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Beaver Stadium on September 07, 2019 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Eyes will be on West Seneca West native and UB quarterback Matt Myers this fall as he returns to the field for the first time since suffering a season-ending upper-body injury midway through last season.



Kyle Vantrease started UB’s final eight games, including a 31-9 win against charlotte in the Bahamas Bowl in December. So, you can say a quarterback competition is in the works.

Head coach Lance Leipold knows Matt will be ready to come back with a chip on his shoulder.



“I thought he handled it very well, to handle the injury and be told you are done for the season is tough. We had some good competition early in the games he played, he was battle-tested so it’s interesting how he will pick up through the process to work on his game.”

Myers threw for 602 yards and six touchdowns on 49-of-105 passing and was intercepted four times. He also ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries in 2019. Myers will have to show the UB coaching staff that he is healthy and can lead the bulls to new heights.